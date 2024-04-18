Residents Left In Limbo As Ayodhya Solar Project Spurs Displacement

For residents of Rampur Halwara, fear looms large. The worry about having their generational homes razed to the ground is ever growing as Ayodhya’s ”ambitious” solar power plant project expands to their thresholds.
In August last year, Rampur Halwara village in Ayodhya district was declared as the site for a 40 megawatt solar power plant project to accommodate Ayodhya’s growing power needs. The project which is a collaboration between the state government and NTPC Renewable Energy Limited is spread across 165 acres with over 1 lakh solar panels being installed.
About 30 to 35 families, mostly lower caste, reside in the area designated for the project, with many of them now displaced due to their homes being torn down. The last lot of about a dozen houses remains.
The current picture of the Rampur Halwara village features thousands of solar panels spread across acres of land with a select few chappars and pakka houses on the edge of the expanding solar establishment. According to residents, hundreds of decades-old trees that once lined the road have been felled in the past few months leaving the region devoid of any greenery. And when the warm wind blows, it picks up with it the loose soil creating a mini dust-storm of sorts. Amid mounds of sand and gravel sits a faded yellow board which reads, ”40MW Solar Power Project Ayodhya UP”.
Rampur Halwara resident Prakashini Kumari says ever since the project began about six months ago, she’s witnessed many chappars being demolished without any notice or compensation. The displaced residents, she says, have either moved to their relatives’ houses in other villages or are setting up camp in a new location every day, after their pleas to not run the bulldozer on their homes fell on deaf ears.
“They had no notice or written order to show to the people whose houses they tore down. The same will happen with us soon. We have all the papers for our land but we don't know if that’ll save our house from being bulldozed.
Prakashini's father-in-law, who was born here and had lived in Rampur Halwara for 85 years, passed away about a month ago due to the stress of losing the house, which she says had contributed to his declining health.
“We are always living in fear, we are always stressed. We don't have any money or savings to be able to go somewhere else. We barely make Rs 250 a day. In that 250 rupees, do we buy food, fund our children’s education or pay for other living expenses?” the mother of three said.
“When we ask them if we will be given any compensation or allocated another piece of land, they say nothing. We are even ready to build a house in the khalia (ditch) but they don't say anything clearly,” she added.
Two houses down, Vineetha, - a frail-looking woman in her forties, sits on a charpoy in front of her pakka house which she says she built about six years ago.
“I received about Rs 3.5 lakh from the government under the Lohia Awas yojana six years ago and now they want to take it away from us?” she says. “They say we will get some compensation but people who’ve had their houses torn down haven’t received anything so I'll believe it when I get it.”
Vineetha says it had taken her all her life to be able to “fulfill her dream” and build a pakka house with the help of the scheme, if her house is demolished, she worries it would not be possible for her to do it again.
About two months ago, 18-year-old Govind Majhi’s chappar was demolished. They didn’t receive any notice or prior intimation and were given a mere couple hours to remove their belongings before their chappar was razed to the ground.
Govind’s father Om Prakash Majhi had lived in the house for over 35 years but couldn’t produce papers to plead his case before the authorities. “No one was listening to us because we didn’t have papers, so we have just accepted it.”
Apart from their home, Govind’s farm lands have also been occupied by NTPC for the project. “We used to get about Rs 30 to 35 thousand annually from wheat and Rs 1.5 lakh from sugarcane farming on those lands but now even that is gone.”
Govind’s father passed away a month ago. Govind now lives with his other relatives in the city.
Ram Sabad Majhi, one of the other residents and owner of the few pakka houses in the locality, has also lost about 12 bigha (roughly 8 acres) of farm land to the solar power plant project.
“We had documents for the property but it was still taken,” Ram says, “they’ve said to us that the land has been declared unfit for cultivation on account of being submerged.”
The same “submerged” land however is being used to mount solar panels.
“And we didn’t even get any compensation for it. When in 1998 a road was built cutting across our farm lands, we were all paid a compensatory amount so now when the entire property has been seized, why no compensation now?”
When Ram Sabad Majhi learned his house was in the way of the project and would have to be demolished, he paid a visit to the DM Nitish Kumar’s office.
“I visited the DM’s office about two months ago and was told no houses would be demolished before a survey is conducted,” he said.
“Since then no one has said anything about demolition but now the project has advanced to our boundary, very soon it’ll be time for us to leave our house.”
Ayodhya DM Nitish Kumar said in a conversation with Outlook, that compensation would be paid to all those affected either having lost their property or their home.
“We have written to NTPC saying that they need to compensate those with houses on government land before they demolish them. A survey is also ongoing to see how many people reside in the village and who will be affected. The villagers probably don’t know about this so they are worrying,” he added.
The project is a part of Uttar Pradesh's ambitious Solar Energy Policy 2022 in which the plan was to develop 16 municipal corporations and Noida as "solar cities", and Ayodhya was supposed to be the model for other cities.
Since the consecration of the Ram Mandir earlier this year, Ayodhya has become a hotbed for tourism, with new hotels popping up and real estate projects being sanctioned.The temple town has emerged as a new investment destination, attracting interest from a wide range of stakeholders, including hoteliers, airlines, and corporations.
And as Ayodhya experiences economic growth and development, there is an increasing demand for energy, hence the solar power plant project.
Dalit activist and writer Bhanwar Meghwanshi says the poor, dalits, tribals and minorities have always been displaced in the name of development, but now such incidents are increasing in the name of nation, development and religion.
“I believe that if those who talk about building Ram's house have no hesitation in destroying the houses of Dalits and the poor, then it proves where Dalits stand in this nation,” he said.
“For us, we have rights only as long as democracy and the Constitution are alive, otherwise we will be forced to live homeless, destitute, helpless, we have no place in such a nation.”
NTPC was contacted for comment but did not respond.