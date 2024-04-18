Residents Left In Limbo As Ayodhya Solar Project Spurs Displacement

The current picture of the Rampur Halwara village features thousands of solar panels spread across acres of land with a select few chappars and pakka houses on the edge of the expanding solar establishment. According to residents, hundreds of decades-old trees that once lined the road have been felled in the past few months leaving the region devoid of any greenery. And when the warm wind blows, it picks up with it the loose soil creating a mini dust-storm of sorts. Amid mounds of sand and gravel sits a faded yellow board which reads, ”40MW Solar Power Project Ayodhya UP”.