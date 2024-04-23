Ayodhya Diary: My Ram Is In My Heart

I have been here before. The first time was about a week after the Babri Mosque was reduced to rubble by almost bare hands. The mosque structure in its weather-beaten grey-black ancientness had looked formidable in photos. It was surprising it yielded so easily. But then what monument can stand in the way of men and women of ferocious zeal? So I was here all those years ago as a cub reporter for a Sunday magazine, along with other seniors, starting my journalistic journey. The security had made a narrow path around the heap of debris for media persons to pass through. We, the reporters, climbed on top of the rubble, helping each other like trekkers do on a tricky bend. Standing on the road divider now, I can still recall a sense of numbness I felt when I was on top of that rubble. Other memories come flooding, all that hatred and the bloodshed, the screams and the war cries. The wave of humanity was shoving me, urging me to move on, to go to the main temple gate. But I freeze; I am not able to move. I sit there outside under a peepal tree, and then turn back. Those buttons are right: my Ram is in my heart.