Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: BJP Set For 1st Poll Victory In Surat As Modi' Minority' Remark Row Grows

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: With the first phase of voting over, political parties are now gearing up for the second phase on April 26. Ahead of the polling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP has secured a clear win in Surat after the Congress candidate was disqualified and all other independent candidates pulled out from the race. Apart from this, PM Modi's minority remark row has grown with the opposition seeking his disqualification from the 2024 elections. Read below for the latest updates