Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: BJP Set For 1st Poll Victory In Surat As Modi' Minority' Remark Row Grows

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: With the first phase of voting over, political parties are now gearing up for the second phase on April 26. Ahead of the polling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP has secured a clear win in Surat after the Congress candidate was disqualified and all other independent candidates pulled out from the race. Apart from this, PM Modi's minority remark row has grown with the opposition seeking his disqualification from the 2024 elections. Read below for the latest updates

Danita Yadav
23 April 2024
Opposition Seeks Disqualification of Candidates Who Create Division Amongst People PTI

Elections 2024: Highlights of Phase 1 Of Lok Sabha Polls

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 kicked off on April 19 with polling across 102 constituencies in 21 states and Union territories. Over a 100 million citizens cast their votes across the constituencies. As per EC data, the estimated voter turnout stood at 63.89 percent till 9PM. Read more on the highlights of April 19 Polling here.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC Orders Repolling In Arunachal Pradesh Due to EVM Damage, Violence

After Manipur, the Election Commission of India has ordered repolling across eight polling stations in Arunachal Pradesh. Citing damage to EVM machines and violence, the EC has announced fresh polling on April 24 from 6 Am to 2 PM.

Elections 2024: Lok Sabha Polls Second Phase Begins April 26

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are being conducted in seven phases. The first phase of polling was conducted on April 19 and saw a voter turnout of nearly 64 percent. Based on data from the ECI, Tripura recorded the highest turnout and Bihar the lowest.

The second phase of poling will be held on April 26 across 89 constituencies and 13 states.

Elections 2024 Live: PM Modi To Continue Rajasthan Rallies Amid 'Hate Speech' Allegations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue his election rallies in Rajasthan. On Tuesday, he is scheduled to conduct rallies in Tonk and Sawai Madhopur. These rallies come amid his alleged "hate speech" on Sunday.

BJP Expels Ex-Karnataka Deputy CM KS Eshwarappa Days Before 2nd Phase

The BJP on Monday announced that it had expelled the former Karnataka CM K S Eshwarappa for six years. As per the party, the former CM was expelled for violating party discipline and contesting the Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Opposition Seeks Disqualification After PM Modi 'Minority Remark'

As the Election Commission stays silent after PM Modi's divisive remarks in Rajasthan, the opposition has called for the disqualification of candidates who are creating division amongst people. Congress, CPI(M) and CPI(ML)L are seeking action against PM Modi which would include a ban from campaigning.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Set For Win In Surat 

BJP Candidate Mukesh Dalal is set to win the Surat polls unopposed. Nilesh Kumbhani, the Congress candidate against Dalal was disqualified over alleged discrepancies in paperwork. Along with this, all other independent candidates have pulled out from the contest for the Lok Sabha Seat

