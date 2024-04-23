Elections 2024: Highlights of Phase 1 Of Lok Sabha Polls
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 kicked off on April 19 with polling across 102 constituencies in 21 states and Union territories. Over a 100 million citizens cast their votes across the constituencies. As per EC data, the estimated voter turnout stood at 63.89 percent till 9PM. Read more on the highlights of April 19 Polling here.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC Orders Repolling In Arunachal Pradesh Due to EVM Damage, Violence
After Manipur, the Election Commission of India has ordered repolling across eight polling stations in Arunachal Pradesh. Citing damage to EVM machines and violence, the EC has announced fresh polling on April 24 from 6 Am to 2 PM.
Elections 2024: Lok Sabha Polls Second Phase Begins April 26
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are being conducted in seven phases. The first phase of polling was conducted on April 19 and saw a voter turnout of nearly 64 percent. Based on data from the ECI, Tripura recorded the highest turnout and Bihar the lowest.
The second phase of poling will be held on April 26 across 89 constituencies and 13 states.
Elections 2024 Live: PM Modi To Continue Rajasthan Rallies Amid 'Hate Speech' Allegations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will continue his election rallies in Rajasthan. On Tuesday, he is scheduled to conduct rallies in Tonk and Sawai Madhopur. These rallies come amid his alleged "hate speech" on Sunday.
BJP Expels Ex-Karnataka Deputy CM KS Eshwarappa Days Before 2nd Phase
The BJP on Monday announced that it had expelled the former Karnataka CM K S Eshwarappa for six years. As per the party, the former CM was expelled for violating party discipline and contesting the Lok Sabha polls as an independent candidate
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Opposition Seeks Disqualification After PM Modi 'Minority Remark'
As the Election Commission stays silent after PM Modi's divisive remarks in Rajasthan, the opposition has called for the disqualification of candidates who are creating division amongst people. Congress, CPI(M) and CPI(ML)L are seeking action against PM Modi which would include a ban from campaigning.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Set For Win In Surat
BJP Candidate Mukesh Dalal is set to win the Surat polls unopposed. Nilesh Kumbhani, the Congress candidate against Dalal was disqualified over alleged discrepancies in paperwork. Along with this, all other independent candidates have pulled out from the contest for the Lok Sabha Seat