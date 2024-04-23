National

Delhi Excise Case: Court Extends Judicial Custody Of AAP Chief Kejriwal, BRS Leader K Kavitha Till May 7

Delhi Excise Case: The judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal alongwith BRS leader K Kavitha has been extended till May 7 by the Court.

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI
A Delhi Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BRS leader K Kavitha till May 7 in Delhi Excise Policy case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that the accused in the case were in touch with Kejriwal for formulating the now-scrapped excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them, in return of kickbacks to the AAP.

On March 21, AAP supremo Kejriwal was arrested by the ED from his residence after Delhi High Court refused to grant him interim protection from coercive action.

He has challenged the constitutional validity of certain provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) with respect to his arrest, questioning and grant of bail.

Arvind Kejriwal at an event of Dilli ki Yogshala - null
Enforcement Directorate Issues Fresh Summons To Delhi CM Kejriwal In Money Laundering Probe

BY Outlook Web Desk

In his plea, Kejriwal has raised several issues, including whether a political party is covered under the anti-money laundering law. It alleged that the arbitrary procedure under PMLA was being used to create a non-level playing field for the general elections to "skew the electoral process in the favour of the ruling BJP at the Centre".

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav | - PTI
Kejriwal Has Fundamental Right To Good Health: Akhilesh Yadav

BY PTI

