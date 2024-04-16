'Not A Terrorist': Arvind Kejriwal's Message From Tihar As AAP Alleges Ill-Treatment

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday conveyed jailed party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's message from jail that he is "not a terrorist".
"My name is Arvind Kejriwal, and I am not a terrorist", Kejriwal said in his message from Tihar jail, where he is lodged as part of his judicial custody in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy case after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21.
AAP has alleged that Arvind Kejriwal is being treated like a "terrorist".
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail on Monday and alleged he was being treated like a terrorist, even as AAP said its government in Delhi will start functioning from jail under a "proper format" with chief minister Kejriwal planning to meet two ministers from next week.
CM Mann, who was accompanied by Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, said they met Kejriwal for half-an-hour but they were separated by a glass wall and had to interact over a phone call.
Addressing a press briefing on Tuesday, party MP Sanjay Singh said Arvind Kejriwal was allowed to meet Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann only through a glass screen.
Sanjay Singh has also recently walked out of the prison after spending six months there in a money laundering case.
There was no immediate response from the Tihar jail administration to Singh's claims. "Kejriwal is being treated like a terrorist. He was allowed to meet Punjab Chief Minster Bhagwant Mann only through a glass screen," Singh alleged.
"In Tihar's jail number 2, a notorious criminal meets his wife and lawyer inside the barrack. Meetings of other inmates are also held in the office of the jail," the AAP leader said without naming anyone.
Due to "malice and vendetta", the BJP is trying to break Kejriwal but he will emerge stronger as a result of the treatment being meted out to him in jail, Singh said.