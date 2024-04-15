No Relief To Kejriwal From SC, LS Polls To Start For AAP With Leader In Jail

A banner hangs on a foot over bridge at ITO in support of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is in judicial custody till April 15 in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, at ITO, in New Delhi, Friday, April 12, 2024. Photo: PTI

A banner hangs on a foot over bridge at ITO in support of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is in judicial custody till April 15 in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, at ITO, in New Delhi, Friday, April 12, 2024. Photo: PTI