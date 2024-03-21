ED Arrests Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Excise Policy Scam case on Thursday evening after brief questioning.
The ED officials showed up at Kejriwal's residence for conducting searches and questioning hours after the High Court refused to protest him for 'coercive actions' in the ongoing case.
Kejriwal became the first sitting chief minister in the country to be arrested.
Why did ED arrest Arvind Kejriwal?
What happened ahead of Kejriwal's arrest?
Hours after the High Court refused to grant protection to Kejriwal for an 'coercive action' by the probe agency, a team from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) promptly arrived at the chief minister's residence to conduct searches.
Advertisement
To ensure the safety of the operation, additional personnel from the Delhi Police, Rapid Action Force (RAF), and CRPF were deployed around the chief minister's residence.
This heightened security was implemented in response to the ED's request for extra measures due to potential protests by supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Shortly after, the chief minister was arrested, according to officials.The ED officials are expected to present the chief minister before a court on Friday and request his custody for questioning.
A large crowd of AAP workers and leaders gathered near the chief minister's residence, expressing their discontent with the actions taken by the ED.