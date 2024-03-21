The Enforcement Directorate officials reached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Thursday evening for questioning him and conducting searches for the ongoing Excise Policy Scam case before arresting him.
The search and questioning took place hours after High Court denied protection for 'coercive action'.
AAP leader Raghav Chadha called the ED action a 'big conspiracy' for its timing being weeks ahead of Lok Sabha polls.
Atitishi also reached Kejriwal's residence and she claimed that this action shows that "the ED is not an independent investigative agency. It is a political weapon of the BJP."
After Kejriwal's arrest, Atishi said, "Kejriwal's arrest is a political conspiracy by the BJP and PM Modi." She also mentioned to the reporters that the saffron party is scared of Kejriwal and therefore such consequences.
Advertisement
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also reached Kejriwal's house as the security has been upped.
Delhi MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi was seen outside Kejriwal's house along with supporters chanting 'Hum Tumhare Saath Hain'.
Oberoi told PTI, "The manner in which the ED is searching the CM house indicates that he (Arvind Kejriwal) may be arrested today. I want to say that the love and blessings of the public of Delhi are with Arvind Kejriwal. The AAP is not going to stop. This ED action is a conspiracy of the BJP."
Gujarat AAP chief Isudan Gadhvi told PTI, "When the High Court has given time till April 22, then why such hurry to arrest Arvind Kejriwal? This is a conspiracy to arrest him. You can arrest Arvind Kejriwal, but you cannot arrest his thoughts."
Advertisement
In a series of posts on X, the party said, "ED reached the house of Delhi's son @ArvindKejriwal! BJP should know that it is trying to move the mountain in whose support the entire country stands today. The people of Delhi are watching everything. No one will sit silent today."
Using the hashtag #IstandWithKejriwal, it said, "The BJP can stoop down to any level to make Arvind Kejriwal bow down. The people of the country including entire Delhi are standing with their hero Arvind Kejriwal today. This dictatorship of yours will not last. And a Kejriwal will emerge from every house."
Kejriwal is also facing an ED case in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).
Samajwadi Party National Spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chaand condemning ED action against Kejriwal said, "The ED landing at Arvind Kejriwal’s house is not a good indication for the country’s democracy and Constitution. The Samajwadi Party condemns the anti-democratic and anti-constitutional actions of the BJP. We stand firmly with Kejriwal."
How has BJP reacted?
BJP National Spokesperson RP Singh explaining the reason behind ED showing up at Kejriwal's residence, said, "The ED has sent him summons nine times but he (Arvind Kejriwal) made excuses each time. We hope that today he answers the questions raised after K Kavitha’s revelations in the Delhi liquor scam."