National

Arvind Kejriwal Becomes First Sitting CM To Be Arrested | Timeline Of Events

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from his house in Delhi Excise Policy case.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Web Desk
21 March 2024
21 March 2024
       
PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case. Kejriwal is the first sitting Chief Minister to be arrested.

Kejriwal was arrested by the probe agency from his home. The ED’s action came after Kejriwal had repeatedly refused to appear before the federal anti-money laundering agency, calling the summons illegal.

ALSO READ | ED Issues 8th Summon To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal In Excise Policy 'Scam'

The ED’s summons pertains to the excise policy-linked money laundering case, for which his party colleagues Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain have been jailed. Satyendar Jain is currently out on bail.

Advertisement

Allegations are that Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by AAP. The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi Lieutenant Governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act).

ALSO READ | JMM's Hemant Soren Not Alone, Here Are Opposition Leaders Raided By Probe Agencies In Last Decade

Here is how the events unfolded in the evening before AAP supremo Kejriwal was arrested by ED:

Advertisement

  • As the ED team questioned Kejriwal at his residence related to the liquor policy case, he moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order denying him protection from coercive action.

  • The Supreme Court, however, said it won’t hear his petition before Friday morning.

  • The ED’s action comes days after BRS leader K Kavitha was arrested in the case, while Kejriwal was, for the first time, named as a "conspirator".

  • Reportedly, the mobile phones of AAP chief Kejriwal and his family were confiscated by the ED team, after the probe agency officials went inside his house with a search warrant.

  • The heavy deployment of security personnel was made outside the residence of Kejriwal, while roads leading to his house were blocked. The contingents of Rapid Action Force (RAF) were also deployed at the spot.

  • There were reports of heavy sloganeering outside Kejriwal's residence as the probe agency continued to question him with Delhi Mayor, Delhi Assembly Speaker and Arvind Kejriwal's supporters seen outside his residence.

  • Section 144 was also imposed outside ED headquarters in Delhi.

  • AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj was not allowed to enter Kejriwal's house while Delhi Police barricaded the roads leading to his house.

  • AAP had already expressed apprehensions about Kejriwal's arrest.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Women Are Voting In Record Numbers But Still Fall Behind In Electoral Politics
  2. Taylor Swift's 'Static Noise' Video Is No.1 On iTunes Top Videos Chart, Teases 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album
  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Grant Page Dies At 85: Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Stuntman Passes Away After Suffering A Fatal Car Crash
  5. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Meets Alan Walker- RCB Unbox Event Unites Cricket And Music
  6. CAA Doesn’t Take Anyone’s Citizenship, Centre Tells SC, Seeks Time To Reply On Pleas Challenging Law
  7. Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' Row: CEO Deepinder Goyal Rolls Back Green Dress Code Amid Backlash
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Takes Note Of Non-compliance On Unauthorised Political Ads