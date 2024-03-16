National

Arvind Kejriwal Gets Bail In Delhi Excise Policy Case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has reportedly left for Rouse Avenue Court.

Outlook Web Desk
March 16, 2024
March 16, 2024
       
PTI
Photo: PTI
Ahead of theupcoming Lok Sabha elections, Delhi Rouse Avenue court on Saturday granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Excise Policy case.

Earlier, Kejriwal left from residence in the national capital to appear before the Court in connection with the case.

"Today, the court had summoned CM Arvind Kejriwal. He appeared before the court and was granted bail. We didn't move any application for exemption from appearing," said advocate Sanjeev Nasiar on Kejriwal being granted bail by the Rouse Avenue Court in two cases filed by ED for skipping agency summons.

