ED Issues 8th Summon To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal In Excise Policy 'Scam'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo on Monday skipped the seventh ED summons to him in connection with the money laundering probe linked to the Delhi excise policy scam case, saying he will appear before the agency if a court orders him to do so.

Kejriwal asked whether the Union government and the ED do not trust the court and said the probe agency itself moved the court in the matter and they should now wait for its order.

