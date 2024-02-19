Kejriwal Skips ED Summon For 6th Time, AAP Says Matter In Court Now

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal is skipping the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons for the sixth time today, with his party saying that the matter is in court now. The party said ED should wait for court's decision instead of repeatedly summoning Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned six times so far by the ED in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy "scam".