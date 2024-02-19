Kejriwal Skips ED Summon For 6th Time, AAP Says Matter In Court Now

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal is skipping the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons for the sixth time today, with his party saying that the matter is in court now. The party said ED should wait for court's decision instead of repeatedly summoning Kejriwal.
Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned six times so far by the ED in connection with the alleged Delhi excise policy "scam".
A Delhi court on Saturday granted exemption to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from personal appearance for the day in connection with a complaint filed by the ED against him over non-compliance with its summonses in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra granted relief to Kejriwal after the AAP convener appeared before the court via video conferencing and urged for exemption from physical appearance for the day.
The application moved by Kejriwal's counsel stated that the Budget Session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has commenced on February 15 and shall continue till the first week of March, 2024.
The ED filed a fresh complaint case against Kejriwal for non-compliance of its summonses on February 3 .The AAP convenor had earlier written to the ED, describing the summonses issued to him as "illegal and politically motivated". He had alleged that the summonses were aimed at preventing him from campaigning in elections.
The ED summon pertains to the excise policy-linked money laundering case, for which his party colleagues Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain have been jailed. Satyendar Jain is currently out on bail.
Allegations are that Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by AAP. The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act).