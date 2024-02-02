Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Gives ED Summon A Miss, Again

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal is skipping Enforcement Directorate (ED) summon for the fifth time today and will not appear for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy, the party said.

The AAP maintained that the notices are "illegal" and also alleged that the BJP wants to topple its government in Delhi by getting Kejriwal arrested.

Kejriwal is scheduled to participate in a protest along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Friday against the alleged cheating in Chandigarh mayoral polls.