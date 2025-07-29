The Chicago Bulls and coach Billy Donovan have agreed to a contract extension, the team announced. The team did not reveal the length or financial terms of the contract. Donovan has a 195-205 record with one playoff appearance in five seasons as the Bulls’ coach. Chicago went 39-43 for the second straight season and finished ninth in the Eastern Conference before getting knocked out of the play-in tournament by Miami for the third year in a row with a blowout loss at home. (AP)