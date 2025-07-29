Sports LIVE Today, July 29: Hello
Sports LIVE Today, July 29: WI Vs AUS 5th T20I
West Indies posted 170 in their 20 overs in the fifth and final T20I against Australia at St. Kitts. In reply, the Aussies lost early wickets with Glenn Maxwell (0) walking back without troubling the scorers.
Sports LIVE Today, July 29: Macau Open 2025 - IND Squad
Men’s singles: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Rithvik Sanjeevi, Sathish Karunakaran, Tharun Mannepalli, Sankar Subramanian, Kiran George, Ayush Shetty, Saneeth Dayanand (Q), Siddhanth Gupta (Q), Alap Mishra (Q), Kavin Thangam Kavin (Q), Meiraba Maisnam (Q)
Men’s doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan-Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi, Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy-Sai Pratheek K, Dingku Singh Konthoujam-Amaan Mohammad (Q)
Women’s singles: Anupama Upadhyaya, Unnati Hooda, Rakshitha Ramraj, Aakarshi Kashyap, Anmol Kharb (Q), Tasnim Mir (Q)
Women’s doubles: Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand, Priya Konjengbam-Shruti Mishra, Apoorva Gahlawat-Sakshi Gahlawat
Mixed doubles: Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto, Rohan Kapoor-Ruthvika Gadde, Sathish Karunakaran-Aadya Variyath, Ayush Agarwal-Shruti Mishra, Hema Nagendra Babu-Priya Konjengbam (Q)
Sports LIVE Today, July 29: Caitlin Clark News
A 55-year-old Texas man who told police he was in “an imaginary relationship” with WNBA star Caitlin Clark was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Monday after pleading guilty to stalking and harassing the Indiana Fever guard. (AP)
Sports LIVE Today, July 29: AUS Beat WI By Three Wickets In 5th T20I
Australia have beaten West Indies in the fifth and final T20I by three wickets to complete a series sweep. That's some demolition job by the visitors, who had earlier clinched the Test series 3-0.
Sports LIVE Today, July 29: Sunil Gavaskar's Pickleball Contract Offer To Cheteshwar Pujara
During a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network during the 4th Test between India and England, Gavaskar said, “Pickleball for sure. I have a little stake in a pickleball team,” referring to his franchise Dilli Dillwale in the World Pickleball League (WPBL). In a fun twist, Cheteshwar Pujara, also on the panel, jumped in and asked, “Can you hire me in one of your teams?”
Gavaskar was quick with his reply: “Anytime. You make up your mind. Yesterday you were signed by Manchester United. Now you want to be signed by our team. We’ll give you a contract. Don’t worry. If Manchester United can give him a contract, then even I can give him one.”
Sports LIVE Today, July 29: Football Transfers
Newcastle Utd have opened talks with former Arsenal and Bournemouth keeper Aaron Ramsdale. Ramsdale was relegated with Southampton in the Premier League last season with 12 points. If the Englishman does join the Magpies, it will reunite him with his former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.
Sports LIVE Today, July 29: Team India Update
The Indian cricket team captain Shubman Gill and Head Coach Gautam Gambhir presented signed cricket bats to Honourable High Commissioner Mr. Vikram Doraiswami and Deputy High Commissioner Mr. Sujit Ghosh respectively.
Sports LIVE Today, July 29: NBA - Chicago Bulls, Coach Billy Donovan Agree Contract Extension
The Chicago Bulls and coach Billy Donovan have agreed to a contract extension, the team announced. The team did not reveal the length or financial terms of the contract. Donovan has a 195-205 record with one playoff appearance in five seasons as the Bulls’ coach. Chicago went 39-43 for the second straight season and finished ninth in the Eastern Conference before getting knocked out of the play-in tournament by Miami for the third year in a row with a blowout loss at home. (AP)
Sports LIVE Today, July 29: Cricket News
Sports LIVE Today, July 29: Stuart Broad Reckons ENG Should Rest Jofra Archer For 5th Test
Premier England fast bowler Jofra Archer, who made his much-anticipated comeback to England Test team after four years at Lord's, should be rested for the series-deciding fifth rubber against India to manage his workload ahead of the Ashes, feels former pacer Stuart Broad.
Sports LIVE Today, July 29: Nepal To Play Tri-Series Involving Netherlands, Bangladesh - Report
Sports LIVE Today, July 29: Morne Morkel, Ryan ten Doeschate Face BCCI Sack - Report
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering sacking bowling coach Morne Morkel and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate after the IND vs ENG series, according to a report by The Telegraph.
“The coaches always talk of balance but keeping a world-class wrist spinner like Kuldeep Yadav out has had disastrous consequences,” a BCCI source told The Telegraph.
Sports LIVE Today, July 29: MLB News
Ryne Sandberg, a Hall of Fame second baseman who became one of baseball’s best all-around players while starring for the Chicago Cubs, has died. He was 65.
Sandberg was surrounded by his family when he died at his home on Monday, according to the team. (AP)
Sports LIVE Today, July 29: Watch | Lamine Yamal Launches New Adidas Brand Shoes
Sports LIVE Today, July 29: Shardul, Kambhoj To Be Dropped For 5th Test - Report
The Indian cricket team will see some major changes for the 5th and final Test with Anshul Kamboj likely to make way for a fit-again Akash Deep or Prasidh Krishna. Also, the management could also drop the axe on Shardul Thakur for a specialised batter or spinner.
