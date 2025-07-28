Day In Pics: July 28, 2025

LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses the media during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Commuters wade through a waterlogged road after rain, in Patna.
Vendors bid for tomatoes after a hike its prices due to rainfall in Maharashtra and northern parts of the country, in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka.
Indian Army conducts the exercise 'DIVYA DRISHTI', in East Sikkim.
Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti during the party's 26th foundation day celebrations, in Srinagar.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal interacts with DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) MP Kamal Haasan and others during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
In this file image, two sheets pasted at the gate of the ancestral house of legendary actor Dilip Kumar indicating that this property belong to the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in Peshawar. The reconstruction and renovation work on Kumar's ancestral home officially began in Pakistan's Peshawar city.
Members of Indian Youth Congress stand on police barricades during a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, in New Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with cabinet minister Parvesh Verma during a meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee, at Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi.
Madurai Bar Association members stage a protest over advocate Vanchinathan's ongoing contempt row, in front of Madurai District Court campus, Tamil Nadu. The Madras High Court had summoned advocate S Vanchinathan for alleging communal and caste bias by Justice GR Swaminathan. The bench of Justice GR Swaminathan and Justice K Rajasekar opined that the scandalous allegations made by Vanchinathan constituted criminal contempt of court.
People carry holy water from River Ganga during their pilgrimage in the month of 'Shravan’, in Mumbai.
People sit on partially submerged structures amid an increase in the water level of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, in Prayagraj.
Pedestrians during rainfall, in Shimla.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with LoP in the Lok Sabha and party leader Rahul Gandhi, party MPs Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav, TMC MP Derek O'Brien and other INDIA bloc parliamentarians stages a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi during a protest by INDIA bloc parliamentarians against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, at the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Security personnel keep vigil after at least three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter, near Dachigam in Srinagar district, J&K.
Commuters wade through a waterlogged road after rain, in Ahmedabad.
NDA MPs stage a protest over All India Imam Association (AIIA) President Moulana Sajid Rashidi’s alleged remark against Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav during a television debate, at the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve along with party leaders speaks with the media after meeting Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, outside Raj Bhavan, in Mumbai.