Day In Pics: July 28, 2025

Rahul Gandhi with Priyanka during Monsoon session of Parliament
Rahul Gandhi with Priyanka during Monsoon session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses the media during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Weather: Rain in Patna
Weather: Rain in Patna | Photo: PTI

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road after rain, in Patna.

Hike in tomato prices in Karnataka
Hike in tomato prices in Karnataka | Photo: PTI

Vendors bid for tomatoes after a hike its prices due to rainfall in Maharashtra and northern parts of the country, in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka.

Exercise DIVYA DRISHTI
Exercise 'DIVYA DRISHTI' | Photo: Defence PRO via PTI

Indian Army conducts the exercise 'DIVYA DRISHTI', in East Sikkim.

PDPs foundation day celebrations
PDP's foundation day celebrations | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti during the party's 26th foundation day celebrations, in Srinagar.

Monsoon session of Parliament
Monsoon session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Union Minister Piyush Goyal interacts with DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) MP Kamal Haasan and others during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Renovation work begins at Dilip Kumars house in Pak
Renovation work begins at Dilip Kumar's house in Pak | Photo: PTI

In this file image, two sheets pasted at the gate of the ancestral house of legendary actor Dilip Kumar indicating that this property belong to the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in Peshawar. The reconstruction and renovation work on Kumar's ancestral home officially began in Pakistan's Peshawar city.

IYC protest against Special Intensive Revision
IYC protest against Special Intensive Revision | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

Members of Indian Youth Congress stand on police barricades during a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, in New Delhi.

Rekha Gupta during Expenditure Finance Committee
Rekha Gupta during Expenditure Finance Committee | Photo: @CMODelhi on X via PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with cabinet minister Parvesh Verma during a meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee, at Delhi Secretariat, in New Delhi.

Vanchinathans contempt row
Vanchinathan's contempt row | Photo: PTI

Madurai Bar Association members stage a protest over advocate Vanchinathan's ongoing contempt row, in front of Madurai District Court campus, Tamil Nadu. The Madras High Court had summoned advocate S Vanchinathan for alleging communal and caste bias by Justice GR Swaminathan. The bench of Justice GR Swaminathan and Justice K Rajasekar opined that the scandalous allegations made by Vanchinathan constituted criminal contempt of court.

Shravan Pilgrimage
Shravan Pilgrimage | Photo: PTI

People carry holy water from River Ganga during their pilgrimage in the month of 'Shravan’, in Mumbai.

Swollen Ganga and Yamuna rivers
Swollen Ganga and Yamuna rivers | Photo: PTI

People sit on partially submerged structures amid an increase in the water level of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, in Prayagraj.

Weather: Rain in Shimla
Weather: Rain in Shimla | Photo: PTI

Pedestrians during rainfall, in Shimla.

Monsoon session of Parliament
Monsoon session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with LoP in the Lok Sabha and party leader Rahul Gandhi, party MPs Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav, TMC MP Derek O'Brien and other INDIA bloc parliamentarians stages a protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Monsoon session of Parliament, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with DMK MP Kanimozhi
Monsoon session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi during a protest by INDIA bloc parliamentarians against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, at the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Encounter in J-K
Encounter in J-K | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

Security personnel keep vigil after at least three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter, near Dachigam in Srinagar district, J&K.

Weather: Rain in Ahmedabad
Weather: Rain in Ahmedabad | Photo: PTI

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road after rain, in Ahmedabad.

Monsoon session of Parliament
Monsoon session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

NDA MPs stage a protest over All India Imam Association (AIIA) President Moulana Sajid Rashidi’s alleged remark against Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav during a television debate, at the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Shiv Sena (UBT) delegation meets Maha Gov
Shiv Sena (UBT) delegation meets Maha Gov | Photo: PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve along with party leaders speaks with the media after meeting Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, outside Raj Bhavan, in Mumbai.

