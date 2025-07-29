Sports

World Aquatics Championships: Yu Zidi, 12-Year-Old Chinese Prodigy, Dazzles In Singapore

The globe got its first look on Sunday (July 27, 2025) at 12-year-old Chinese prodigy swimmer Yu Zidi, making her debut at the swimming world championships. She did not disappoint on the opening day of the eight-day competition in the pool in Singapore. Yu, who has been swimming astounding times in China, clocked 2 minutes, 11.90 seconds in the 200-meter individual medley to advance to the semi-finals. Her time was the 15th fastest of the 16 qualifiers, though a bit off her season-best time of 2:10.63.