Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are holding parallel protests in Delhi against each other over the Chandigarh mayoral poll outcome, which led to BJP's win and AAP's accusation that the election was rigged.

Delhi Police has put up elaborate security arrangements for the mega faceoff between the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP and BJP over the protest. AAP workers were seen tearing off posters put up by BJP against CM Arvind Kejriwal.