The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won the Chandigarh mayor election, in which it was in a faceoff with the opposition bloc INDIA. It was the first battle between INDIA bloc and the BJP since the recent switch by JD(U) supreme and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar from to the NDA fold.

BJP was contesting against an alliance of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress. BJP candidate Manoj Sonkar won the post of mayor, defeating AAP's Kuldeep Kumar.