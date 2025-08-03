‘People Like Trump Will Get a Befitting Reply’: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Bats for Economic Self-Reliance

At Patparganj’s CPE Study Circle event, Gupta underscores India’s rise, lauds chartered accountants as tax 'warriors', and outlines plans for a simplified, citizen-friendly tax system.

Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta | Photo: PTI
1. India on track to become third-largest economy, says CM Rekha Gupta, asserting independence from the US in trade and diplomacy.

2. Chartered Accountants dubbed “the government’s army” as Gupta outlines their role in enforcing compliance and rebuilding tax trust.

3. New citizen-friendly tax settlement scheme and faceless tax system announced to promote transparency and ease of doing business.

Speaking at the silver jubilee celebration of the Patparganj CPE Study Circle, Gupta stressed that India no longer depends on America for exports or international validation.

“The whole world is standing with open arms to do business with India. People like Trump will get a befitting reply when we develop and rise,” Gupta said to loud applause.

Asserting that India's rise in global economic rankings is imminent, she remarked, “If we all work together, it won’t take long to move from being the fourth to the third-largest economy.”

She championed the need for economic self-reliance, stating that domestic consumption should benefit the country’s own people. “We must become self-dependent so that whatever we consume benefits our own people,” she said.

Gupta particularly praised chartered accountants (CAs) for their role in shaping India's financial discipline, describing them as “the government’s army.”

“All the 30,000 CAs in Delhi are my army who encourage everyone to pay their taxes faithfully. Whenever there's a GST raid, the first call goes to a CA. They help ensure tax compliance,” Gupta stated.

She announced a new one-time scheme that would enable citizens to settle old tax dues without bureaucratic hassle. Gupta also revealed that the government is working on making the tax-paying process entirely faceless to eliminate fear and middlemen.

“We are eliminating the need for multiple licenses and simplifying systems. People shouldn’t fear the government,” she said.

Drawing a comparison between the trust reposed in doctors and CAs, she remarked, “No government campaign can be as effective as a CA’s word. People trust their CA and do what they say.”

Closing her speech, Gupta emphasized the need to eliminate corruption and “under-the-table transactions” to establish a governance model built on honesty and transparency.

The chief minister’s address combined a strong nationalist-economic narrative with a call for professional integrity, highlighting how India’s financial ecosystem — led by its CAs — could become the foundation of a fairer, faster-growing economy

Published At:
