Sports Highlights, 4 Aug: Nepal Cricket Team Thanks BCCI For NCA Camp; Cody Rhodes Wins At SummerSlam

Sports LIVE Today, 4 August: West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20I
PAK 189/4 (20)
Pakistan have set up a 190-run target for West Indies in the 3rd T20I. Sahibzada Farhan is the top-scorer with 74 while his opening partner Saim Ayub scored 66. The winner of this match will win the series.
Sports LIVE Today, 4 August: WWE SummerSlam
Cody Rhodes regains the WWE Championship as he defeats John Cena in a thrilling main event at the SummerSlam. Both wrestlers gave their all before Cody finally forced a victory via pinfall.
Sports LIVE Today, 4 August: WWE SummerSlam
Meanwhile, after the main event, Brock Lesnar arrived! Yes. The Beast Incarnate appeared out of nowhere and launched a brutal assault on John Cena who had just lost his title belt to Cody Rhodes. We are set to get a feud between Cena and Lesnar now.
Sports LIVE Today, 4 August: Nepal In India
Sports LIVE Today, 4 August: Durand Cup 2025 Today
Over in football, two Durand Cup clashes are lined up: TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC at 4:00 PM at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, and Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT at 7:00 PM at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. We will have live coverage of both these games. Do not forget to join.
Sports LIVE Today, 4 August: Marlins Sweep Yankees
Meanwhile, some history in baseball!
Sports LIVE Today, 4 August: Woakes To Bat?
Chris Woakes could bat on the final day of the India vs England Test series. On the fifth day, England need 36 runs to win with four wickets left. "He's all-in, like the rest of us," Joe Root said after a dramatic fourth day on Sunday (August 3). "It's been that kind of series, where guys have had to put bodies on the line. Hopefully, it doesn't get to that. But he had some throwdowns in here [indoor nets] at one point, and he's ready if needed... He's desperate to do what it takes."
Sports LIVE Today, 4 August: West Indies vs Pakistan
Pakistan defeated West Indies in the third T20I to win the series 2-1 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday, August 3. Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub were the stars for Pakistan as the opening duo batted 16.2 overs to put up a 138-run alliance to set the foundation of the win.
India Vs England 5th Test, Day 5 Weather Forecast
India Vs England 5th Test, Day 5 Weather Forecast: Though the use of a heavy roller could ease out the pitch, cloudy skies are predicted on Monday in London, which might help Mohammed Siraj and Co in their quest for four more wickets at The Oval
Sports LIVE Today, 4 August: United vs Everton
Ayden Heaven's own goal saw the spoils shared in a 2-2 draw between Manchester United and Everton in the Premier League Summer Series.
United went into Sunday's meeting at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta knowing they would win the tournament if they avoided defeat by less than a two-goal margin.
Sports LIVE Today, 4 August: Archery League
The Archery Association of India (AAI) today announced the first-of-its-kind Archery League, a path breaking global initiative, bringing together men and women recurve and compound archers from India and the world, who will be competing in an intense franchise-styled tournament.
