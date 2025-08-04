Sports Highlights, 4 Aug: Nepal Cricket Team Thanks BCCI For NCA Camp; Cody Rhodes Wins At SummerSlam

Sports LIVE Today, 4 August: Get all the highlights from the sporting world throughout the day in our daily blog. Stay tuned for all the action from every sport, right here on Monday, 4 August

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes X/@wweontnt
Sports LIVE Today, 4 August: Hello. Below are the highlights from our live coverage of the sporting world this Monday, 4 August. WWE SummerSlam ended today with John Cena losing his title to Cody Rhodes. Brock Lesnar the emerged to thrash Cena. Meanwhile, Manchester United drew 2-2 with Everton ahead of the Premier League season. In cricket, India vs England Test series ended today while Pakistan's tour of West Indies also drew to a close. Follow it all down here
LIVE UPDATES

Sports LIVE Today, 4 August: Good Morning!

Good morning! A big, action-packed day in sports lies ahead, stay with us for live updates all the way through.

Sports LIVE Today, 4 August: West Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20I

 PAK 189/4 (20)

Pakistan have set up a 190-run target for West Indies in the 3rd T20I. Sahibzada Farhan is the top-scorer with 74 while his opening partner Saim Ayub scored 66. The winner of this match will win the series.

Sports LIVE Today, 4 August: WWE SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes regains the WWE Championship as he defeats John Cena in a thrilling main event at the SummerSlam. Both wrestlers gave their all before Cody finally forced a victory via pinfall.

Sports LIVE Today, 4 August: WWE SummerSlam

Meanwhile, after the main event, Brock Lesnar arrived! Yes. The Beast Incarnate appeared out of nowhere and launched a brutal assault on John Cena who had just lost his title belt to Cody Rhodes. We are set to get a feud between Cena and Lesnar now.

Sports LIVE Today, 4 August: Nepal In India

Sports LIVE Today, 4 August: Durand Cup 2025 Today

Over in football, two Durand Cup clashes are lined up: TRAU FC vs Real Kashmir FC at 4:00 PM at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium, and Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs BSF FT at 7:00 PM at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. We will have live coverage of both these games. Do not forget to join.

Sports LIVE Today, 4 August: Marlins Sweep Yankees

Meanwhile, some history in baseball!

Sports LIVE Today, 4 August: Woakes To Bat?

Chris Woakes could bat on the final day of the India vs England Test series. On the fifth day, England need 36 runs to win with four wickets left. "He's all-in, like the rest of us," Joe Root said after a dramatic fourth day on Sunday (August 3). "It's been that kind of series, where guys have had to put bodies on the line. Hopefully, it doesn't get to that. But he had some throwdowns in here [indoor nets] at one point, and he's ready if needed... He's desperate to do what it takes."

Sports LIVE Today, 4 August: West Indies vs Pakistan

Pakistan defeated West Indies in the third T20I to win the series 2-1 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday, August 3. Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub were the stars for Pakistan as the opening duo batted 16.2 overs to put up a 138-run alliance to set the foundation of the win.


Read WI vs PAK 3rd T20I details here

India Vs England 5th Test, Day 5 Weather Forecast

India Vs England 5th Test, Day 5 Weather Forecast: Though the use of a heavy roller could ease out the pitch, cloudy skies are predicted on Monday in London, which might help Mohammed Siraj and Co in their quest for four more wickets at The Oval

Sports LIVE Today, 4 August: United vs Everton

Ayden Heaven's own goal saw the spoils shared in a 2-2 draw between Manchester United and Everton in the Premier League Summer Series.

United went into Sunday's meeting at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta knowing they would win the tournament if they avoided defeat by less than a two-goal margin.

Full Manchester United vs Everton report

Sports LIVE Today, 4 August: Archery League

The Archery Association of India (AAI) today announced the first-of-its-kind Archery League, a path breaking global initiative, bringing together men and women recurve and compound archers from India and the world, who will be competing in an intense franchise-styled tournament.

Closing

We are closing our coverage for today. Thank you for following and do join back tomorrow as well.

Published At:
