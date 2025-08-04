Sports Highlights, 4 Aug: Nepal Cricket Team Thanks BCCI For NCA Camp; Cody Rhodes Wins At SummerSlam

Chris Woakes could bat on the final day of the India vs England Test series. On the fifth day, England need 36 runs to win with four wickets left. "He's all-in, like the rest of us," Joe Root said after a dramatic fourth day on Sunday (August 3). "It's been that kind of series, where guys have had to put bodies on the line. Hopefully, it doesn't get to that. But he had some throwdowns in here [indoor nets] at one point, and he's ready if needed... He's desperate to do what it takes."