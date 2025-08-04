India Vs England 5th Test, Day 5 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain At The Oval Today?

India need four wickets, while England seek 35 runs to win The Oval Test
India trail 1-2 in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, so win imperative to level it 2-2
Cloudy weather on the anvil in London on Day 5
It's the gift that has kept on giving. After 24 days of rollicking action, the fate of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series is still unknown and so we go into Monday (August 4, 2025) with India seeking four wickets (one of which is the injured Chris Woakes) and England just 35 runs to win The fifth and final Test at The Oval. Rain fell down late on Day 4 to force early stumps and make fans wait tensely for what should be a gripping climax.
The match seemed to have slipped out of India's grasp after Joe Root and Harry Brook's fabulous 195-run partnership, which could have broken early if not for Mohammed Siraj's costly blunder at the boundary rope. But things changed dramatically post tea, with Prasidh Krishna providing the vital breakthroughs of Root and Jacob Bethell.
Suddenly, run-scoring seemed treacherous and the Indian fielders regained their cheering energy. Plays and misses became routine and Jamie Smith, who's usually a free-flowing batter, was tied down. Jamie Overton was next to him when the downpour stopped the game, and there could be no resumption to take the match, part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle, into Day 5.
England will no doubt employ the heavy roller on Monday, which could ease out the pitch in the first half hour and help them get those runs. But the new ball is due in another 3.4 overs, and with cloudy weather on the anvil again, anything could happen.
Let us take a look at the predicted hourly weather in London on the fifth and final day of the fifth and final India vs England Test:
India Vs England 5th Test, Day 5: Hourly Weather Forecast For London
The precipitation is 60 percent and the maximum and minimum temperatures are predicted to be 23 and 13 degrees Celsius, respectively.
India Vs England 5th Test, Day 5: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the India vs England 5th Test, Day 5 be played?
The India vs England 5th Test, Day 5 is scheduled to start (rain permitting) at the Kennington Oval in London on Monday, August 4, 2025 at 3:30pm IST (11am local time).
Where will the India vs England 5th Test, Day 5 be telecast and live streamed?
The India vs England 5th Test, Day 5 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.