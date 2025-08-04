India Vs England 5th Test, Day 5 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain At The Oval Today?

It's the gift that has kept on giving. After 24 days of rollicking action, the fate of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series is still unknown and so we go into Monday (August 4, 2025) with India seeking four wickets (one of which is the injured Chris Woakes) and England just 35 runs to win The fifth and final Test at The Oval. Rain fell down late on Day 4 to force early stumps and make fans wait tensely for what should be a gripping climax.