IND Vs ENG Highlights, 5th Test Day 4: India's Search For Four Wickets Stretches To Final Day; England Need 35 Runs

Drama continues at The Oval as Prasidh fires in a full delivery and Overton looks to dig it out—there’s a noise, and India appeal for a catch behind. It initially appears to be a bump ball, but the umpires send it upstairs to be sure. After a thorough check, third umpire Rod Tucker rules no bat involved, with the only UltraEdge spike coming from the ball hitting the turf. As tension builds, the light fades rapidly and Dharmasena pulls out the light meter. With conditions deemed unplayable and a light drizzle setting in, players are forced off for bad light. England still need 35 runs.