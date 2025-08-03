IND Vs ENG Highlights, 5th Test Day 4: India's Search For Four Wickets Stretches To Final Day; England Need 35 Runs

IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 4: Good Afternoon!
Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us for what will most likely be the final day of cricket in the riveting Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. The weather forecast is overcast with some rain predicted later and the Indian pacers will look to cash in, in pursuit of remaining nine wickets. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates from the fourth day of the fifth IND vs ENG Test.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 4: Start Time, Streaming
The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 3:30pm IST, rain permitting. The fourth day of the fifth India vs England Test will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 4: Stats Highlights From Yesterday
Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill continued their record-breaking ways as India's batting stood up again against England on the third day. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century while Akash Deep, Washington Sundar and Jadeja got half-centuries to their name as India set a 374-run target. Check out some of the important stats that emerged yesterday.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 4: Weather Report
Overcast conditions with showers in the afternoon are predicted in London today. The precipitation is 62 percent and the maximum and minimum temperatures are predicted to be 24 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively. Let us take a look at the predicted hourly weather before the match resumes.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 4: First Ball
We are underway at The Oval. Mohammed Siraj returns to bowl the sixth and final ball of the over he had started yesterday. Ollie Pope faces up and drives it to mid-off. Akash Deep takes charge from the other end. While India no doubt are looking for an early wicket, some boundaries from Pope and Ben Duckett could make things interesting.
ENG: 53/1 (15)
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 4: Siraj Vs Duckett Heating Up
Mohammed Siraj delivers an exemplary over to Ben Duckett, beating the England opener five times and getting close to nicking him off multiple times. The masterly display prompts retired swing maestro Stuart Broad to call it "perfection" on air, but Duckett responds in his next over with a cracking cover drive to the fence. This, right here is a contest worth watching.
ENG: 72/1 (20)
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 4: England 82/2 (22.4)
Prasidh Krishna strikes early on Day 4, removing Duckett for 54 with a full delivery outside off. Tempted into a loose drive, Duckett edges it to KL Rahul at second slip, who takes a sharp catch to his right. The Karnataka pair combines again, and India are fired up.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 4: England 87/2 (26) Drinks Break
Joe Root, typically a fluent starter, has found it tough going early in this innings. He survived a close lbw shout against Prasidh Krishna, with India choosing not to review — replays showed it clipping the top of leg stump. Moments later, Siraj beat him twice in a testing over from the Pavilion End, keeping the pressure on.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 4: England 106/3 (27.3)
Siraj strikes again, trapping Ollie Pope plumb in front with a sharp nip-backer. Pope reviewed the LBW decision after a chat with Root, but ball-tracking showed three reds. The delivery jagged in off a wobbly seam and caught Pope on the crease, leaving him no chance. That’s the second time Siraj has dismissed him in this Test — England are now three down.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 4: England 126/3 (33)
Brook nudged a short-of-length delivery from Prasidh Krishna behind point for a single, setting the stage for Root to showcase his class. After a firm defensive shot, he unfurled a sublime cover drive for four—pure elegance from England’s finest.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 4: England 153/3 (35)
Oh no, heartbreak for India! Brook top-edged a pull off Prasidh Krishna and Siraj looked to have taken a clean catch at deep backward square leg—but disaster struck. Just as he completed the grab, his foot brushed the boundary cushion. He instantly knew it, hands on his head in disbelief, face buried in his palm. Prasidh had already begun celebrating before realizing the catch wouldn't count. A golden chance gone begging.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 4: England 164/3 (38) Lunch
England head into lunch on Day 4 at 164/3, needing 210 more runs for victory. It was a balanced session with 114 runs coming in 24.1 overs for the loss of two wickets. Ben Duckett brought up a well-made fifty before falling to Prasidh Krishna, while Ollie Pope was trapped lbw by Siraj for 27. Joe Root and Harry Brook then steadied the ship, with Brook surviving a big scare when Siraj stepped on the boundary after taking a catch. The pair’s unbeaten stand has kept England in the hunt as they head into the break.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 4: England 175/3 (39)
India have so far relied solely on their three pacers—Siraj, Akash Deep, and Prasidh Krishna—who’ve shared the workload evenly. But with the ball now 38 overs old, spin could come into play. Jadeja’s turn away and Washington Sundar’s drift might trouble Root and Brook, if Shubman Gill chooses to turn to them. A brief drizzle over lunch has passed, and the sun is shining again.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 4: England 175/3 (39)
This Test series has already etched its place in history, becoming only the second ever—after the iconic 1993 Ashes—to witness over 7000 runs scored. As play resumed, Washington Sundar was introduced into the attack just four overs into the session. Known more for his accuracy than sharp turn, Sundar operated with a defensive field setup—just one slip and no close-in catcher, reflecting the conditions and his style.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 4: England 209/3 (48)
England have crossed the 200-run mark, reaching 209 for 3 with the Brook-Root partnership swelling to a brisk 103 off just 111 balls—a stand that has firmly swung the momentum in the hosts' favour. Washington Sundar, having conceded nine runs in his two overs without much assistance from the pitch, makes way for Akash Deep, possibly playing through pain after taking an injection, as hinted by a mid-over exchange between Shubman Gill and the pacer.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 4: England 239/3 (52)
Joe Root brought up his 13th fifty-plus score in the fourth innings of a Test—joining the elite company of Chanderpaul, Gayle, and Graeme Smith at the top of that list. Moments later, Harry Brook pulled Akash Deep through square for a boundary to move to 79, his highest fourth-innings score in Tests.
With the partnership swelling to 133 runs, England are just 135 runs away from pulling off another memorable chase in the Bazball era. India, visibly under pressure, needed that brief break to reassess their plans as the game steadily slips from their grasp.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 4: England 265/3 (57)
Root continues to keep the scoreboard ticking, showcasing his class and control. He pulled Prasidh Krishna’s first ball of the over over midwicket for two, and followed it up with a trademark straight drive for another couple. A composed single off the final delivery brought him back on strike, as England now need just 104 runs to seal a memorable chase.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 4: England 286/3 (61)
Harry Brook brings up a sensational century in the fourth innings, reaching the milestone off just 91 balls with a deft steer to third man for two. It's his 10th Test hundred—and arguably one of his finest—coming under immense pressure during a high-stakes chase. He celebrates with a punch of the air, helmet off, bat raised, soaking in the raucous applause from the Oval crowd and his teammates. With this fearless knock, Brook has taken England to the doorstep of another famous Bazball-era victory.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 4: England 301/4 (63)
WICKET! Harry Brook's brilliant innings finally comes to an end, but the damage may already be done. Trying to smash a short delivery from Akash Deep over cover, Brook lost his grip and his bat flew toward the leg side—while the ball lobbed tamely to Mohammed Siraj at extra cover, who safely held on this time. Brook walks off to a thunderous standing ovation after a dazzling 111, his knock putting England firmly in sight of victory. A first breakthrough this innings for Akash Deep—could there still be a twist?
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 4: England 317/4 (66)
As the final session looms, England find themselves within touching distance of a historic win, thanks to a composed and commanding partnership headlined by Joe Root. The former skipper moved to 98* just before tea, anchoring the chase with class and calmness. India, desperate for breakthroughs, reviewed an LBW call against Root off Siraj, but replays showed the impact clearly outside off stump—prompting applause from Root’s family in the stands.
Root responded in style, guiding one past gully for four and then driving down the ground to inch closer to a deserved century. Moments later, heavier drizzle brought out the covers, forcing an early tea break. England now need just 57 runs, while India face a race against time and weather to stage a miraculous comeback.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 4: England 317/4 (66)
The pitch and square were briefly under covers as a light drizzle interrupted play, but there's good news from The Oval—the rain has stopped and the covers are being removed. However, due to a damp outfield, the start of the final session will be slightly delayed. The match is now scheduled to resume at 4:30 PM local time (9:00 PM IST), with England needing just 57 more runs for a memorable victory.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 4: England 323/4 (68)
The evening session begins with a tidy maiden over, as India look to delay the inevitable. Siraj is set to operate from the other end with Joe Root on strike, just a single run away from a well-deserved century. The scheduled close of play is 6:42 PM local time (11:12 IST), with an additional 30 minutes available to complete the overs—but at the current pace, it’s unlikely we’ll need all of that.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 4: England 332/5 (71)
Bethell’s aggression proves costly as he charges at Prasidh Krishna, only to get an inside edge that crashes into his middle stump. A timely breakthrough for India, though it may have come a little too late. England are now 332 for 5, needing just 42 more to seal the series. Jamie Smith walks in next—can India create a flutter with another quick wicket?
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 4: England 337/6 (73)
Suddenly, there's life in the pitch and India sense an opening. Prasidh Krishna gets one to jag back into Root and raps him on the pad—India go up in unison, but the LBW review shows the ball sailing over leg stump. Just as Root breathes a sigh of relief, Prasidh strikes gold next ball, drawing an edge with a teasing delivery outside off.
Jurel dives sharply to his right and grabs it cleanly. Root departs for 98, and England are now 337 for 6, still 37 runs away. Jamie Overton walks in, with Chris Woakes padded up in the dressing room. Game on?
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 4: England 339/6 (76.2)
Drama continues at The Oval as Prasidh fires in a full delivery and Overton looks to dig it out—there’s a noise, and India appeal for a catch behind. It initially appears to be a bump ball, but the umpires send it upstairs to be sure. After a thorough check, third umpire Rod Tucker rules no bat involved, with the only UltraEdge spike coming from the ball hitting the turf. As tension builds, the light fades rapidly and Dharmasena pulls out the light meter. With conditions deemed unplayable and a light drizzle setting in, players are forced off for bad light. England still need 35 runs.
IND vs ENG Live Score, 5th Test Day 4: England 339/6 (76.2) Stumps
Stumps have been called at The Oval, and this gripping Test will stretch into a dramatic final day. Despite a brief inspection and some blue skies overhead, steady drizzle and damp conditions kept the covers on. The umpires, after consulting head groundsman Lee Fortis, walked back upstairs, and with no ground-clearing activity in sight, Ahsan Raza made his way into the England dressing room to officially signal the end of play. England remain 35 runs away, and somehow, this series is headed to day five.