Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill continued their record-breaking series as India's batting stood up again against England on the third day of the fifth Test. The Oval pitch which seamed for the first two days, settled a bit on the third and Indian batters made full use of the better batting conditions on offer. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century while Akash Deep, Washington Sundar and Jadeja got half-centuries to their name as India set a 374-run target for England.