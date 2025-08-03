Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill continued their record-breaking series as India's batting stood up again against England on the third day of the fifth Test. The Oval pitch which seamed for the first two days, settled a bit on the third and Indian batters made full use of the better batting conditions on offer. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century while Akash Deep, Washington Sundar and Jadeja got half-centuries to their name as India set a 374-run target for England.
Check out some of the important stats that emerged from the third day of play in the India vs England 5th Test.
Gill misses Bradman, Gavaskar
Indian captain Shubman Gill could only score 11 runs in the second innings, finishing with 754 runs in the series. He missed Don Bradman's record of 810 runs in the 1936-37 Ashes which still stands as the record for most runs by a captain in a Test series. He also missed Sunil Gavaskar's 774, which is the highest aggregate by an Indian in a Test series.
Jadeja surpasses Laxman
Ravindra Jadeja amassed 516 runs in the series which is a new record for most runs by an Indian coming in at No. 6 or lower in a Test series. The previous record was held by VVS Laxman. Jadeja's aggregate is also the fifth-highest of all time in a Test series for a No.6 or lower batter.
Jadeja crosses Lloyd
With his 53 in the second innings of the fifth Test, Jadeja also surpassed Clive Lloyd for most runs in England by a visiting batter while batting at No. 6 or lower. Jadeja has now 1131 runs in England at these batting positions.
Akash goes Deep
Akash Deep's 66 in the second innings is now the third highest Test score by an Indian batsman as nightwatchman. Only Syed Kirmani's 101 not out (Wankhede, 1979) and Amit Mishra's 84 (Oval, 2014).
Most boundaries for India
With 422 fours and 48 sixes, India registered a total of 470 boundaries in this series, a new record in Test cricket. 460 by Australia (451 fours and nine sixes) in the 1993 Ashes was the previous record.
Most runs in a series
With 3809 runs, India are now second in the list of teams with most runs in a Test series, behind Australia's 3877 during the six-match Ashes series in 1989.