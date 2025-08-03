India Vs England 5th Test Day 3 Stats Highlights: Jadeja, Gill Enter Record Books

IND v ENG Stats Highlights: Check out some of the important numbers and records that emerged from the third day of play in the India vs England 5th Test

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs England 5th Test Day 3 Stats Highlights
India Vs England 5th Test Day 3 Stats Highlights Photo: X/BCCI
info_icon

Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill continued their record-breaking series as India's batting stood up again against England on the third day of the fifth Test. The Oval pitch which seamed for the first two days, settled a bit on the third and Indian batters made full use of the better batting conditions on offer. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century while Akash Deep, Washington Sundar and Jadeja got half-centuries to their name as India set a 374-run target for England.

Check out some of the important stats that emerged from the third day of play in the India vs England 5th Test.

Gill misses Bradman, Gavaskar

Indian captain Shubman Gill could only score 11 runs in the second innings, finishing with 754 runs in the series. He missed Don Bradman's record of 810 runs in the 1936-37 Ashes which still stands as the record for most runs by a captain in a Test series. He also missed Sunil Gavaskar's 774, which is the highest aggregate by an Indian in a Test series.

Jadeja surpasses Laxman

Ravindra Jadeja amassed 516 runs in the series which is a new record for most runs by an Indian coming in at No. 6 or lower in a Test series. The previous record was held by VVS Laxman. Jadeja's aggregate is also the fifth-highest of all time in a Test series for a No.6 or lower batter.

Jadeja crosses Lloyd

With his 53 in the second innings of the fifth Test, Jadeja also surpassed Clive Lloyd for most runs in England by a visiting batter while batting at No. 6 or lower. Jadeja has now 1131 runs in England at these batting positions.

Akash goes Deep

Akash Deep's 66 in the second innings is now the third highest Test score by an Indian batsman as nightwatchman. Only Syed Kirmani's 101 not out (Wankhede, 1979) and Amit Mishra's 84 (Oval, 2014).

Most boundaries for India

With 422 fours and 48 sixes, India registered a total of 470 boundaries in this series, a new record in Test cricket. 460 by Australia (451 fours and nine sixes) in the 1993 Ashes was the previous record.

Most runs in a series

With 3809 runs, India are now second in the list of teams with most runs in a Test series, behind Australia's 3877 during the six-match Ashes series in 1989. 

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  2. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  3. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
  5. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  2. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South
  5. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports LIVE Today, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball