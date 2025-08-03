India Vs England 5th Test, Day 4 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain At The Oval Today?

The outcome of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series is expected to be decided today (Sunday, August 3, 2025) with India needing nine wickets (one of which is the injured Chris Woakes) and England 324 runs to win The Oval Test. Mohammed Siraj's last-over dismissal of Zak Crawley further spiced up what has already been a fascinating game of cricket, peppered with sinusoidal swings in momentum.
Yashasvi Jaiswal's sixth Test hundred, combined with Akash Deep's incredible 'nighthawk' half-century and Washington Sundar's thrill-a-minute fifty powered Shubman Gill and Co to a 396-run total in the third innings. Asked to pull off their second-biggest chase ever with a target of 374, England sped to a 50-run partnership between openers Crawley and Ben Duckett before Siraj delivered a searing yorker to uproot the right-hander's off-stump.
England have famously chased down big totals in the so-called Bazball era, most recently in this series itself in the first Test at Leeds, but India are still being considered favourites to win and square the series 2-2. That is because of the tricky pitch and Siraj's late wicket.
The weather conditions will also play a huge role. After a sunny Day 3, rain is likely to make an appearance again on Sunday, though perhaps not enough to wash out the day. Overcast skies could also help the likes of Akash Deep and Siraj to extract seam movement and offset England's attacking ways.
Let us take a look at the predicted hourly weather in London on the fourth day of the fifth India vs England Test:
India Vs England 5th Test, Day 4: Hourly Weather Forecast For London
The precipitation is 62 percent and the maximum and minimum temperatures are predicted to be 24 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively.
India Vs England 5th Test, Day 4: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the India vs England 5th Test, Day 4 be played?
The India vs England 5th Test, Day 4 is scheduled to start (rain permitting) at the Kennington Oval in London on Sunday, August 3, 2025 at 3:30pm IST (11am local time).
Where will the India vs England 5th Test, Day 4 be telecast and live streamed?
The India vs England 5th Test, Day 4 will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. It will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.