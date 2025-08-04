Ayden Heaven's own goal saw the spoils shared in a 2-2 draw between Manchester United and Everton in the Premier League Summer Series.
United went into Sunday's meeting at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta knowing they would win the tournament if they avoided defeat by less than a two-goal margin.
As it was, Ruben Amorim's team settled for a draw from an encounter in which they were pushed hard by the Toffees, who turned in a much-improved display on the back of defeats to Bournemouth and West Ham.
Bruno Fernandes put United ahead from the penalty spot after James Tarkowski was harshly adjudged to have fouled Amad Diallo, with Jake O'Brien having squandered a great early chance for Everton when he hit the woodwork when the goal was gaping, after Altay Bayindir palmed James Garner's long-range free-kick into the defender's path.
Bryan Mbeumo was denied a debut goal by a fantastic block from Vitaliy Mykolenko, and Everton dragged themselves level when Iliman Ndiaye coolly volleyed in from Idrissa Gueye's pinpoint cross.
Everton's momentum was halted by a swathe of changes, and with David Moyes' team short on numbers, it was a United substitute – Mason Mount – who came up with a moment of brilliance, curling home on the turn in the 69th minute.
Yet Diallo and Heaven combined to squirm the ball inadvertently into the United net 11 minutes later, with Jordan Pickford denying Patrick Dorgu late on.
Data Debrief: Ndiaye shines as Toffees stick in there
It has been a far from ideal pre-season for Moyes, who has not held back in airing his frustration over Everton's struggles in the transfer market, and their issues on the pitch, specifically in attack.
Yet talisman Ndiaye is sharpening up nicely for the Premier League campaign. His finish was superb, but Moyes will be particularly pleased with the attacker's duel count – the former Marseille man contested a game-high 20, winning 12 of them, which is as many as any United player contested. He also led the match for dribbles attempted (eight) and completed (four).
And while United created chances worth 1.75 expected goals from their 13 shots, 0.78 of that xG came from Fernandes' penalty, meaning Everton created the higher xG from open play (1.18).