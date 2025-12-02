Bournemouth Vs Everton Preview, Premier League: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

The Toffees were beaten 4-1 by Newcastle United at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday, with Barry having a goal disallowed, and as they look to bounce back in midweek, Moyes hopes the striker's first goal is coming

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bournemouth Vs Everton
Thierno Barry pictured in action against Man Utd
info_icon

David Moyes praised the selfless displays of Thierno Barry ahead of Everton's trip to Bournemouth, though he knows the striker's goal drought must end sooner rather than later.

Barry joined the Toffees from Villarreal for £27m (€30m) in pre-season and has appeared in all 13 of their Premier League matches this campaign, starting six times.

But the Frenchman has failed to score – or even hit the target – from 11 shots in the competition thus far, with a total expected goals (xG) value of 1.63.

Barry has earned praise for what he offers out of possession, though, including during last Monday's 1-0 victory at Manchester United, which came despite Everton having Idrissa Gueye sent off for striking team-mate Michael Keane early on.

The Toffees were beaten 4-1 by Newcastle United at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday, with Barry having a goal disallowed, and as they look to bounce back in midweek, Moyes hopes the striker's first goal is coming.

"What we've chosen to do is give him the opportunity to play and show what he can do," the Everton boss said. "The supporters have backed him big time, and it's given him great confidence.

"To get cheered by supporters, you have to do the right things and show willing. If you work hard enough, you'll be accepted. 

"Ultimately then, when you're trying to reach the top levels, any small opportunities that come around, you need your forwards to take them. 

Related Content
Related Content

"We need him to come up with goals – that's part of the job if you're a number nine – but we're happy with the way he's playing. He's certainly beginning to get used to the Premier League and being at Everton."

info_icon

Bournemouth were also beaten last time out, squandering a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at Sunderland. 

And Cherries head coach Andoni Iraola expects another difficult test against a well-oiled Everton side.

"They are a very good team," he said. "Against Manchester United, they won a game basically playing with 10 players from the beginning. They're a team that always defended really well last season. 

"I remember them being very solid defensively. I expect a challenging game, but it's always like this in the Premier League."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bournemouth – Marcus Tavernier 

Tavernier has scored in each of his last two Premier League matches at the Vitality Stadium.

The winger had only netted two goals in his previous 36 home games before this current run.

Everton – Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall 

Dewsbury-Hall has been involved in three goals in his last five Premier League away matches (two goals, one assist), netting the winner at Old Trafford last week.

That is more goal involvements than he managed in his first 39 away games in the competition (one goal, one assist).

MATCH PREDICTION – BOURNEMOUTH WIN

Bournemouth have won six of their last eight Premier League games against Everton (L2), including each of the last three.

The Toffees have also never won in eight away league games against Bournemouth (D2 L6), losing on each of their last four trips to the Vitality Stadium. That is the most times they have faced a side on the road without ever winning in their league history.

Everton do boast a strong away record since Moyes returned to the club in January, with only Arsenal (30) and Crystal Palace (28) bettering their 24 points won on the road in the Premier League during that time.

They have won seven of their 15 away Premier League games during the Scot's second stint in charge (D3 L5), having won seven of their previous 44 before his return (D16 L21).

But Bournemouth are the Opta supercomputer's favourites, having gone unbeaten through their last seven Premier League home matches (W5 D2).

It is their longest-ever such run in the top flight, last going more games without losing at the Vitality Stadium between February and August 2022 (11 games – 10 in the Championship, one in the Premier League).

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Bournemouth – 50.5%

Everton – 24.5%

Draw – 25.1%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Blackcaps Dominate With 417/4; Windies Seek Fightback

  2. Australia Vs England, Ashes 2nd Test Day 1: Joe Root Slams Maiden Ton Down Under In Pink-Ball Test

  3. Nepal Premier League 2025: Royals Pip Rhinos By 49 Runs To Qualify For Play-Offs

  4. Hardik Pandya: Venue For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Featuring India All-Rounder Shifted - Here's Why

  5. Sunil Narine Takes 600 T20 Wickets: Who Are Other Members Of Exclusive Club?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Economic Agenda Set To Dominate India-Russia Summit

  2. Maharashtra Farmers Revolt Against Shaktipeeth Highway Plan: ‘Not An Inch Of Our Land’

  3. Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

  4. The Indian Constitution At 75 And The RSS At 100: Who Won?

  5. Kashmir Records Freezing Temperatures As Dense Fog Covers Valley

Entertainment News

  1. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  2. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  3. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  4. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  5. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Russia Blocks Roblox Over 'Extremism' And 'LGBT Propaganda' Claims

  2. Asim Munir Is A ‘Radical Islamist’, Wants War With India: Imran Khan’s Sister

  3. Russia Ratifies Key Defence Pact With India Ahead Of Putin's Visit

  4. US Orders H-1B And H-4 Visa Applicants To Make Social Media Profiles Public In Expanded Vetting

  5. Kremlin Signals No Breakthrough After Putin’s Talks With US Negotiators

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution