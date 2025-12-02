Bournemouth Vs Everton Preview, Premier League: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

David Moyes praised the selfless displays of Thierno Barry ahead of Everton's trip to Bournemouth, though he knows the striker's goal drought must end sooner rather than later.
Barry joined the Toffees from Villarreal for £27m (€30m) in pre-season and has appeared in all 13 of their Premier League matches this campaign, starting six times.
But the Frenchman has failed to score – or even hit the target – from 11 shots in the competition thus far, with a total expected goals (xG) value of 1.63.
Barry has earned praise for what he offers out of possession, though, including during last Monday's 1-0 victory at Manchester United, which came despite Everton having Idrissa Gueye sent off for striking team-mate Michael Keane early on.
The Toffees were beaten 4-1 by Newcastle United at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday, with Barry having a goal disallowed, and as they look to bounce back in midweek, Moyes hopes the striker's first goal is coming.
"What we've chosen to do is give him the opportunity to play and show what he can do," the Everton boss said. "The supporters have backed him big time, and it's given him great confidence.
"To get cheered by supporters, you have to do the right things and show willing. If you work hard enough, you'll be accepted.
"Ultimately then, when you're trying to reach the top levels, any small opportunities that come around, you need your forwards to take them.
"We need him to come up with goals – that's part of the job if you're a number nine – but we're happy with the way he's playing. He's certainly beginning to get used to the Premier League and being at Everton."
Bournemouth were also beaten last time out, squandering a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at Sunderland.
And Cherries head coach Andoni Iraola expects another difficult test against a well-oiled Everton side.
"They are a very good team," he said. "Against Manchester United, they won a game basically playing with 10 players from the beginning. They're a team that always defended really well last season.
"I remember them being very solid defensively. I expect a challenging game, but it's always like this in the Premier League."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Bournemouth – Marcus Tavernier
Tavernier has scored in each of his last two Premier League matches at the Vitality Stadium.
The winger had only netted two goals in his previous 36 home games before this current run.
Everton – Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
Dewsbury-Hall has been involved in three goals in his last five Premier League away matches (two goals, one assist), netting the winner at Old Trafford last week.
That is more goal involvements than he managed in his first 39 away games in the competition (one goal, one assist).
MATCH PREDICTION – BOURNEMOUTH WIN
Bournemouth have won six of their last eight Premier League games against Everton (L2), including each of the last three.
The Toffees have also never won in eight away league games against Bournemouth (D2 L6), losing on each of their last four trips to the Vitality Stadium. That is the most times they have faced a side on the road without ever winning in their league history.
Everton do boast a strong away record since Moyes returned to the club in January, with only Arsenal (30) and Crystal Palace (28) bettering their 24 points won on the road in the Premier League during that time.
They have won seven of their 15 away Premier League games during the Scot's second stint in charge (D3 L5), having won seven of their previous 44 before his return (D16 L21).
But Bournemouth are the Opta supercomputer's favourites, having gone unbeaten through their last seven Premier League home matches (W5 D2).
It is their longest-ever such run in the top flight, last going more games without losing at the Vitality Stadium between February and August 2022 (11 games – 10 in the Championship, one in the Premier League).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Bournemouth – 50.5%
Everton – 24.5%
Draw – 25.1%