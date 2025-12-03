Bournemouth 0-1 Everton, Premier League: Jack Grealish's Deflected Strike Sends Toffees Into Top Half

Everton ended their wait for a Premier League win at Bournemouth as Jack Grealish's strike earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory on Tuesday.
Grealish was the matchwinner for the Toffees at the Vitality Stadium, as his deflected strike looped into the bottom-right corner in the 78th minute.
The victory moved Everton into the top half of the table, while Bournemouth's slide continued after they lost for the fourth time in five league matches.
Everton, despite being short-handed due to a combination of injury and suspension, had the better of proceedings, though both teams lacked a clinical edge throughout the contest.
Antoine Semenyo had the first shot on target of the game when he stung Jordan Pickford's palms midway through the first half, though that was one of only five attempts that Bournemouth managed.
Everton, meanwhile, hit the woodwork twice in quick succession towards the end of the first half, with Alex Scott heading onto his own crossbar and a combination of the post and Djordje Petrovic denying Thierno Barry.
With Junior Kroupi seeing a goal disallowed for offside on the stroke of half-time, Barry forced Petrovic into a fine save early in the second period, but the deadlock was finally broken when Grealish's shot looped off Bafode Diakite.
Iliman Ndiaye almost made it 2-0, but the single goal was enough for Everton.
Data Debrief: A first for the Toffees
While Everton recorded their first league win over Bournemouth, Moyes continued his record of having never lost a Premier League game at the Vitality Stadium (W3 D2). It is the stadium he has managed at most often without losing in the competition.
Since the Scotsman's first away game back in charge in January, only Arsenal (30) have won more Premier League away points than the Toffees (27), who have also won the most games on the road in that time (eight). He will feel his team were well worthy of the points, having registered 1.35 expected goals (xG) to Bournemouth's 0.57.
Grealish, though with the help of Diakite's deflection, made the decisive impact on the contest, with what was his first Premier League goal from outside the box since netting for Aston Villa against West Ham in November 2020.