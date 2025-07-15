Bournemouth Vs Burnley Preview, English Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Read the full preview of the Bournemouth Vs Burnley on matchday 17 of the English Premier League 2025-26 at the Vitality Stadium

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bournemouth Vs Burnley Preview
Marcus Tavernier celebrates his goal against Manchester United Photo: Opta
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bournemouth welcome Burnley for Premier League matchday 17

  • Cherries drew 4-4 against Manchester United in their previous PL outing

  • Read full preview

Marcus Tavernier believes Bournemouth's performance in their thrilling 4-4 draw against Manchester United shows the team are returning to their early-season form.

Tavernier both scored and assisted in the same Premier League game for the third time, getting both those contributions in the first six minutes of the second half on Monday.

Bruno Fernandes and Matheus Cunha then put the Red Devils 4-3 up before Junior Kroupi netted an 84th-minute equaliser to cap a crazy encounter at Old Trafford.

It was a result that kept Bournemouth down in 13th in the Premier League table, but with lowly Burnley up next, Tavernier is confident a return to winning ways is imminent.

"We ended the game strongly and, if anyone was going to score a winner, it felt like it would be us," he said. "We'll reflect on this performance and see where we can improve.

"There are a lot of positives for us to take, especially against a team that’s in good form. We're starting to perform more like ourselves again, and we know what we're capable of."

That was a sentiment echoed by Bournemouth captain Adam Smith, who believes the Cherries are on an upward trajectory in the Premier League.

"We were ourselves last week against Chelsea, and we were ourselves again, apart from that first 20 minutes," Smith added.

Related Content
Related Content

"It's tight margins in these games, but the belief in this group is massive. Hopefully, things will swing our way because if we keep performing like this, good things will come."

Burnley, meanwhile, were involved in an enthralling game of their own at the weekend, but their struggles continued as they fell to a 3-2 defeat at home to Fulham.

Indeed, their defeat means that they remain on 10 Premier League points after 16 games, their second-lowest tally at this stage of a season in any division this century.

But Scott Parker was left to rue several missed opportunities during the contest, also lamenting his team's inability to maintain their defensive focus.

The Clarets are handed just an 11.3% chance of finishing outside the bottom three by the Opta supercomputer, and Parker acknowledged the difficulty of achieving Premier League survival.

"It's an element of concentration and focus. It's a deadly league. One lapse in concentration and nine times out of 10 it's in the back of the net," Parker said.

"There are massive positives from today. The fine margins are what we've been on the wrong end of. The higher level you go in life, it's the finer margins.

"I feel I have a strong group. You can't deny this is a group fully committed together. Human nature tells you it'll take its toll. It's my job to try to lift us up.

"We had a mountain to climb in this league. The mountain isn't huge for us. It's just a tiny bit [we need to fix]."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bournemouth – Junior Kroupi

After going five Premier League games without finding the back of the net, Kroupi scored the final goal in Bournemouth's thrilling draw with United at Old Trafford.

Indeed, 42% of the Premier League goals scored by teenagers this season have been netted by Kroupi (5/12).

Among teenagers in Europe's big five leagues this season, only Lamine Yamal, Yan Diomande and Said El Mala (six each) have netted more often than Kroupi.

info_icon

Burnley – Zian Flemming

Flemming has scored in his last four away Premier League appearances for Burnley (five goals), the best run by a Clarets player.

He's ended on the losing side in his last three away games despite scoring – no player has ever scored in four away Premier League matches in a row and lost every one.

MATCH PREDICTION: BOURNEMOUTH WIN

Bournemouth did the double over Burnley the last time they met in 2023-24, as many wins as they’d managed in their previous 13 league games against the Clarets (W2 D3 L8).

The Cherries are, however, now winless in their last seven Premier League matches (D3 L4), last having a longer run between May and October 2023 (13 games).

They have also failed to score in each of their last two home Premier League matches – they haven't gone three without a goal since between August and September 2023.

But they will be confident of ending those respective stretches against a Burnley side who have lost their last seven Premier League games.

Defeat here would see them equal the longest-ever losing run in their league history, having lost eight in a row three times previously – from November 1889 to February 1890 (top-flight), March to September 1895 (top-flight) and January to February 1995 (second tier).

However, Burnley have won three of their last four Premier League away games against Bournemouth, although they lost on their last visit, 2-1 in October 2023.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Bournemouth – 63.6%

Draw – 19.4%

Burnley – 17%

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Will Shubman Gill Play In India Vs South Africa 5th T20I? Toe Injury Clouds Series Decider In Ahmedabad

  2. India Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Ahmedabad Weather Forecast, Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report

  3. SMAT Final: Ton-Up Ishan Kishan Guides Jharkhand To First-Ever Title

  4. Mustafizur Rahman Set To Miss Eight Days In IPL 2026 Due To New Zealand ODI Duty - Report

  5. Ashes 2025-26 Witnesses Rare India-Pakistan Unity Through Umpiring Duo

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  2. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  3. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  5. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: SatChi Beat Indonesian Pair To Top Group B

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Alfian-Fikri, Move Closer To Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  5. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Where Are The Young Turks?

  2. Parliament: VB-G RAM G Bill, To Replace MGNREGA, Passed by Lok Sabha

  3. Which State Has The Highest Unemployment Rate In India?

  4. The Insurance Bill: Beyond the Surface Rhetoric

  5. Images Against Darkness: 100 Years Of The Indian Communist Movement And The Culture Of Rebellion, In Photos

Entertainment News

  1. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  2. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  3. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  4. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

  5. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Asim Munir Faces Pressure As US Pushes Pakistan To Send Troops For Trump's 20-Point Gaza Plan

  2. Trump Announces $1,776 Christmas Bonus For U.S. Troops Amid Rising Inflation

  3. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  4. Israel Advances Plan To Build 9000 New Housing Units In An Illegal Settlement

  5. Trump Orders Complete Blockade Of Sanctioned Oil Tankers Linked To Venezuela

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm