Burnley Vs Fulham Preview, Premier League: Match Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

Scott Parker's Burnley are currently languishing in 19th spot in the PL table
Fulham too come into this fixture on the back of a poor run
Turf Moor has been a hard spot for the Clarets so far this campaign
Scott Parker has urged Burnley to be "fighters" as they look to end a six-match losing streak in the Premier League when they face Fulham on Saturday.
Burnley are currently 19th in the table on 10 points, five points from safety after 15 games played.
Their recent run was compounded by a 2-1 loss to Newcastle United last time out, with their task made harder after Lucas Pires' first-half sending-off.
Parker will be just the third manager to face Fulham in the Premier League, having coached the Cottagers in the competition, but he has lost 22 of his last 29 top-flight matches (W4 D3).
However, the 45-year-old believes his side will attack their next match with the right attitude as they aim to move themselves towards safety.
"We need to be fighters, to represent what this club represents," he said. "Full-hearted commitment – that's the main message.
"I've got a group that look up, face up, and go again. With that attitude, that desire, you have a chance, in terms of progressing and becoming better. I see that in this group.
"We need their [the fans'] full backing. We need them right behind this young group – through thick, through thin. We need to make Turf Moor a real difficult place to come."
Fulham, meanwhile, have lost their last two matches to Manchester City and Crystal Palace, though both defeats came on home soil.
Away from home, the Cottagers have largely struggled this term but won their last such outing 2-1 against Tottenham at the end of November.
They have found it hard to get results at Turf Moor in recent seasons, but Marco Silva is relishing the chance to change that record this weekend.
"I love this type of challenge," he said. "I love it, because if the club didn't achieve it in the past, there is a reason there, and right now we can change the story. Simple as that.
"Massive respect, of course, with Burnley. I know, not just as a Fulham manager, other clubs that I was at as well, that it's always a tough place to go. This period of the year, probably even more.
"But the numbers are there, and they are there for a reason, but they are there to be broken as well."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Burnley – Zian Flemming
On home soil, Zian Flemming has played six Premier League matches and failed to score, having just five shots and one shot on target, while away from home, he has scored five in six games from 12 shots.
Flemming has the joint-most goals without scoring at home in Premier League history, along with Alan Cork and Mike Milligan.
Fulham – Harry Wilson
Harry Wilson has been involved in a goal in each of his last three Premier League appearances (two goals, one assist), his joint-best run with a goal or assist.
The last Welshman to do so in four games in a row was Brennan Johnson for Nottingham Forest in January/February 2023.
MATCH PREDICTION: FULHAM WIN
Burnley are unbeaten in their last 29 home league games against Fulham, their longest ever run against an opponent at Turf Moor. Their last defeat was in April 1951.
Fulham are winless in their last five Premier League games against Burnley (D2 L3), since a 4-2 home win in August 2018.
However, given Burnley's struggles in the top-flight so far, Fulham are backed to win on Saturday and are helped by their 11-match unbeaten run against promoted sides (W6 D5) in the Premier League, winning each of the last four.
Fulham, though, have lost eight of their 15 league matches this season (W5 D2). In three of the previous four instances they have lost that many at this stage, they have been relegated – the exception was in 2004-05 (nine, finished 13th).
Burnley have lost six consecutive Premier League matches. The Clarets last had a longer losing run in the league in January/February 1995 in the second tier (eight in a row), while in the top-flight they have not lost more than six games in a row since between March and September 1895 (eight).
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Burnley – 33.2%
Draw – 25.6%
Fulham – 41.1%