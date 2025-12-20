Bournemouth 1-1 Burnley, Premier League: Armando Broja Strikes Late To End Scott Parker's Losing Run

Clarets ended their dismal form by gaining a valid point against Cherries
Iraola's side could not make it count against Burnley
Semenyo scored for Bournemouth
Substitute Armando Broja headed in a last-minute equaliser as Burnley salvaged a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth, which ended the visitors' seven-game Premier League losing run.
Bournemouth had been in charge of the contest and looked on course for victory when Antoine Semenyo picked out the bottom corner with a fine finish, capitalising on an untimely slip from Josh Laurent in the 67th minute, before it was cancelled out.
Andoni Iraola's side had certainly had their openings before that, with David Brooks missing two great chances in the first half as he narrowly drilled wide of the target.
And against the run of play, Burnley had a first-half goal disallowed, with Laurent involved again, as he was in an offside position before teeing up an unmarked Jaidon Anthony.
Brooks saw more opportunities come and go, looping a header onto the roof of the net before blazing a first-time half-volley over the crossbar.
Burnley rarely threatened, not putting any pressure on Djorde Petrovic's goal until the final five minutes, and Bournemouth were made to rue their many missed opportunities in the 90th minute.
Broja came off the bench to score his first goal for Burnley, flicking on Marcus Edwards' cross to halt their troubling run of defeats.
After collecting a point against his former club, Scott Parker's side remain 19th but move to within five points of 17th-placed Leeds United, while Bournemouth, who are now without a win in eight top-flight matches, drop down to 14th on 22 points.
Data Debrief: Broja finds his goalscoring touch
Broja had the desired impact after replacing the struggling Zian Flemming, scoring his first Premier League goal since October 2023, 810 days ago, when he was still playing for Chelsea.
It had been a game of few chances overall, with both goals coming from the only shots on target in the game. That is despite Bournemouth accumulating 1.71 expected goals (xG) from their 16 attempts.
Burnley's 0.38 xG came from four shots that all happened in the 86th minute or later.
Bournemouth now remain winless in eight Premier League games (D4 L4), drawing each of their last three and conceding four of their last six goals in the competition after the 75th minute.