Fulham Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: FUL 0-0 MUN; Bruno Fernandes Misses Penalty

Fulham Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: The Red Devils have won each of their last eight Premier League away games against The Cottagers. Catch all the action from the matchday 2 fixture at Craven Cottage

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Fulham Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League
Fulham Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: Action from the first half at Craven Cottage. Photo: AP
Welcome to our live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26, matchday 2 clash between Fulham and Manchester United at Craven Cottage in West London on Sunday (August 24). The Red Devils fought hard before losing 0-1 to Arsenal in their opener, and the performance would have given their fans and Ruben Amorim some hope for the fresh season. They are up against Marco Silva's men, who rescued a late draw at Brighton and Hove Albion and in Amorim's words, are "always hard to play against" and "have a clear identity". This could be a fascinating battle. Track the live football scores and updates from the EPL match.
LIVE UPDATES

Fulham Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: Half-Time Update

The first period comes to an end after two minutes of added time. It's goalless at Craven Cottage as Bruno Fernandes' missed penalty is sure to become a big talking point during the lemon break. United, nevertheless have had the better chances and would look to capitalize in the second half.

Fulham Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: FUL 0-0 MUN

Fernandes makes a mess of it! He twists and turns before ambling in for the penalty, but ends up ballooning it. The ball flies way over the crossbar and the United captain's torrid run continues. Fulham survive...

Fulham Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: FUL 0-0 MUN

A VAR check is employed for Calvin Bassey holding Mason Mount in the Fulham box amid a United corner. A penalty is given, and Bruno Fernandes steps up to take it with 10 minutes to half-time....

Fulham Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: FUL 0-0 MUN

The game has slowed down a bit from the frenetic first 15 minutes we witnessed. It could partly be down to Fulham settling in defensively and not allowing United to have open season shooting. The Red Devils still look likelier of the two sides to score, though.

Fulham Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: FUL 0-0 MUN

And now a superb save from Bernd Leno. Seconds after Bayindir denies King, there's a big chance at the other end for Matheus Cunha but the Fulham goalie intuitively reacts to push the ball away.

Fulham Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: FUL 0-0 MUN

Altay Bayindir called into action! Josh King surges into the United box but their custodian is alert enough to spring out and stretch his foot to avert danger in the 12th minute.

Fulham Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: FUL 0-0 MUN

And now he hits the post! After his enterprising strike in the second minute, Matheus Cunha generates another big chance seconds later as his low shot whizzes between the legs of Calvin Bassey and clatters into the woodwork. Brilliant start from the visitors.

Fulham Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: Kick-Off!

We are up and running. Fulham kick off the match, attacking from left to right while Manchester United are kicking from right to left in the first half. And as promised, we see some early attacking intent from the Red Devils, as Matheus Cunha takes a crack at the Fulham goal from distance inside 90 seconds.

Fulham Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: Almost Time...

We are moments away from kick-off. The players are done with their warm-up drills and are now entering the pitch to customarily shake hands with the referees and each other. Expect a more aggressive United tonight.

Fulham Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: Amorim Speak

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim wants his wards to "do the same good things" that they did against Arsenal last weekend, but also to show more urgency to score goals. Here's what he said ahead of the match:

Fulham Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: FUL Starting XI

Left-back Ryan Sessegnon starts and Rodrigo Muniz leads the offensive line for Fulham. Check out the Bern Leno-led line-up for the face-off against Manchester United:

Fulham Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: MUN Starting XI

Amad Diallo comes in for Diogo Dalot. Here is the Bruno Fernandes-led Manchester United's line-up for tonight's clash:

Fulham Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: Head-To-Head Record

Manchester United have won each of their last eight Premier League away games against Fulham. The Red Devils expectedly lead the overall head-to-head record too, having won 58 of their previous 94 meetings, suffering only 16 defeats in the process, while there have also been 20 draws.

Fulham Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 9pm IST. The Fulham vs Manchester United, English Premier League 2025-26 clash will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Select HD1 and Star Sports Select 1 TV channels in the country.

Fulham Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: Hello There!

Greetings and welcome to everyone joining us for some Super Sunday Premier League action. Manchester United travel to Fulham, eyeing their first win of the 2025-26 top-flight season. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: Five Best Knocks Of The Modern Wall

  2. Afghanistan To Host Bangladesh For White-Ball Series In UAE After Asia Cup

  3. Cheteshwar Pujara: 'From The Time I First Saw' - Reactions Flood As Test Great Retires From Int'l Cricket

  4. Asia Cup: Afghanistan Announce Squad With Rashid Khan As Captain; Big Name Recalled

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Aussies Thrash Proteas By 276 Runs But Lose Series 1-2

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aryna Sabalenka vs Rebeka Masarova Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

  2. Taylor Fritz vs Emilio Nava Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

  3. Marton Fucsovics Vs Botic Van De Zandschulp, Winston-Salem Open Final: Hungarian Rallies For Third ATP Title

  4. Ben Shelton vs Ignacio Buse Live Streaming, US Open: When, Where To Watch First-Round Match

  5. Emma Raducanu Vs Ena Shibahara Live Streaming, US Open: Preview, Head-To-Head Record - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Better Late Than Never: How India's Older Women Are Opting For Divorce And What It Means

  2. Over 33,000 Voters Added 3,411 Deleted From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Constituency During State Elections: RTI

  3. Greater Noida Woman Allegedly Set On Fire By In-Laws Over Dowry Demand, Husband Arrested

  4. India To Be 3rd-Largest Economy Soon, Says PM Modi

  5. Honeybees From City to Farms: Maharashtra’s Mission to Revive Farmland Pollinators

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. India Suspends Postal Shipments To US Over Unclear Customs Rules

  2. Sri Lanka’s Ex-President Wickremesinghe Admitted To Hospital

  3. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  4. ‘Brother, I Haven’t Eaten In Three Days’: Gaza Starves As World Watches

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala