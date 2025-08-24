Fulham Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: FUL 0-0 MUN; Bruno Fernandes Misses Penalty

Fulham Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: Action from the first half at Craven Cottage. Photo: AP

Welcome to our live coverage of the English Premier League 2025-26, matchday 2 clash between Fulham and Manchester United at Craven Cottage in West London on Sunday (August 24). The Red Devils fought hard before losing 0-1 to Arsenal in their opener, and the performance would have given their fans and Ruben Amorim some hope for the fresh season. They are up against Marco Silva's men, who rescued a late draw at Brighton and Hove Albion and in Amorim's words, are "always hard to play against" and "have a clear identity". This could be a fascinating battle. Track the live football scores and updates from the EPL match.

LIVE UPDATES

24 Aug 2025, 09:51:45 pm IST Fulham Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: Half-Time Update The first period comes to an end after two minutes of added time. It's goalless at Craven Cottage as Bruno Fernandes' missed penalty is sure to become a big talking point during the lemon break. United, nevertheless have had the better chances and would look to capitalize in the second half.

24 Aug 2025, 09:40:13 pm IST Fulham Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: FUL 0-0 MUN Fernandes makes a mess of it! He twists and turns before ambling in for the penalty, but ends up ballooning it. The ball flies way over the crossbar and the United captain's torrid run continues. Fulham survive...

24 Aug 2025, 09:37:46 pm IST Fulham Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: FUL 0-0 MUN A VAR check is employed for Calvin Bassey holding Mason Mount in the Fulham box amid a United corner. A penalty is given, and Bruno Fernandes steps up to take it with 10 minutes to half-time....

24 Aug 2025, 09:32:39 pm IST Fulham Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: FUL 0-0 MUN The game has slowed down a bit from the frenetic first 15 minutes we witnessed. It could partly be down to Fulham settling in defensively and not allowing United to have open season shooting. The Red Devils still look likelier of the two sides to score, though.

24 Aug 2025, 09:17:42 pm IST Fulham Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: FUL 0-0 MUN And now a superb save from Bernd Leno. Seconds after Bayindir denies King, there's a big chance at the other end for Matheus Cunha but the Fulham goalie intuitively reacts to push the ball away.

24 Aug 2025, 09:15:31 pm IST Fulham Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: FUL 0-0 MUN Altay Bayindir called into action! Josh King surges into the United box but their custodian is alert enough to spring out and stretch his foot to avert danger in the 12th minute.

24 Aug 2025, 09:05:15 pm IST Fulham Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: FUL 0-0 MUN And now he hits the post! After his enterprising strike in the second minute, Matheus Cunha generates another big chance seconds later as his low shot whizzes between the legs of Calvin Bassey and clatters into the woodwork. Brilliant start from the visitors.

24 Aug 2025, 09:02:00 pm IST Fulham Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: Kick-Off! We are up and running. Fulham kick off the match, attacking from left to right while Manchester United are kicking from right to left in the first half. And as promised, we see some early attacking intent from the Red Devils, as Matheus Cunha takes a crack at the Fulham goal from distance inside 90 seconds.

24 Aug 2025, 08:59:03 pm IST Fulham Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: Almost Time... We are moments away from kick-off. The players are done with their warm-up drills and are now entering the pitch to customarily shake hands with the referees and each other. Expect a more aggressive United tonight. Sharpening our sights 🎯 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 24, 2025

24 Aug 2025, 08:43:18 pm IST Fulham Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: Amorim Speak Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim wants his wards to "do the same good things" that they did against Arsenal last weekend, but also to show more urgency to score goals. Here's what he said ahead of the match: 🗣️ "We want to do the same good things."



Ruben urges consistency in our performance at Craven Cottage this afternoon ⚖️ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 24, 2025

24 Aug 2025, 08:29:36 pm IST Fulham Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: FUL Starting XI Left-back Ryan Sessegnon starts and Rodrigo Muniz leads the offensive line for Fulham. Check out the Bern Leno-led line-up for the face-off against Manchester United: Marco Silva's Fulham. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/utKj9lFkYA — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) August 24, 2025

24 Aug 2025, 08:03:05 pm IST Fulham Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: MUN Starting XI Amad Diallo comes in for Diogo Dalot. Here is the Bruno Fernandes-led Manchester United's line-up for tonight's clash: Ruben makes one change to face the Cottagers 💪



⬅️ @DalotDiogo

➡️ @AmadDiallo_19



🤝 @Snapdragon — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 24, 2025

24 Aug 2025, 07:46:34 pm IST Fulham Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: Head-To-Head Record Manchester United have won each of their last eight Premier League away games against Fulham. The Red Devils expectedly lead the overall head-to-head record too, having won 58 of their previous 94 meetings, suffering only 16 defeats in the process, while there have also been 20 draws.

24 Aug 2025, 07:22:23 pm IST Fulham Vs Manchester United Live Score, English Premier League: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 9pm IST. The Fulham vs Manchester United, English Premier League 2025-26 clash will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Select HD1 and Star Sports Select 1 TV channels in the country.