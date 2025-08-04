Body Of 15-Year-Old Puri Girl Brought To Odisha From Delhi

1: The girl's mother registered a First Information Report on July 19 alleging that her daughter was set on fire by three miscreants.
2: The father later said that the minor ended her life due to mental distress.
3: Odisha Police in their investigation said that no person was involved in setting the minor girl on fire.
The body of the 15-year-old tribal girl from Odisha's Puri, who died in AIIMS-Delhi due to severe burns, was brought back to the native state Sunday night.
The body of the minor girl arrived at Biju Patnaik International Airport under heavy security before being transported to her hometown in Balanga, Puri district, a senior official told PTI.
The girl's mother registered a First Information Report at Balanga police station on July 19, alleging that her daughter was abducted by three people who set her on fire by pouring an inflammable substance on her, PTI reported. Locals had doused the fire and rushed her to the hospital.
The girl was first taken to a government hospital, from where she was taken to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. She was airlifted to AIIMS-Delhi for treatment considering the severity of her burns. She succumbed to her injuries on Saturday, after a 14-day-long battle for life.
After the minor’s death in Delhi, the Odisha Police on August 3 said that no person was involved in the burning of the 15-year-old girl and requested that no sensational statements be made over the matter.
Odisha Police, in a post on X, said, "We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of the victim girl in the Balanga incident. The police have conducted the investigation with utmost sincerity. The investigation has reached its final stage. According to the investigation conducted so far, it is clear that no other person is involved. Therefore, we request everyone not to make any sensitive comments regarding this matter during this tragic moment."
The opposition, Congress and Biju Janata Dal, have rejected the police’s claims. BJD leader Pramila Mallik alleged that Odisha police has been attempting to "shield" the culprits suspected to be members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The girl's father also released a video later, saying that it was not an incident of attack but that his daughter ended her life due to mental distress.
Given the outrage over the girl’s death, at least 180 personnel were deployed at the airport in view of the arrival of the minor’s body. Police personnel were also deployed at major crossings through which the hearse carrying the girl's mortal remains will pass, PTI reported.
City police will escort the hearse up to Uttara Chhak, after which the Puri district police will take over security arrangements for the remainder of the journey.
Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena stated that a platoon comprising 30 personnel has been deployed to provide security to the hearse transporting the minor girl’s body from the airport to her native village.
Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling were present at the airport, where they offered floral tributes and extended condolences to the grieving father. Former OPCC president Prasad Harichandan, BJD leader Sanjay Das Burma, BJP leader Samir Ranjan Dash, and several others paid their respects at the airport.
As the girl’s body arrived in Odisha, a number of people gathered at the airport and offered Namaz in her memory.
According to local police and official sources, the attack occurred around 9:00 am while the girl was returning from a friend’s house. According to PTI, Preliminary investigations revealed that three motorcycle-borne youths intercepted her, forcibly dragged her to the banks of the Bhargavi River, poured an inflammable substance, believed to be petrol, on her, and set her ablaze. The site of the incident is approximately 1.5 km from her home in Nuagopalpur Bustee and 5–7 km from the Balanga police station