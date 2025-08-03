No Person Was Involved In Setting The 15-Year-Old Odisha Girl On Fire: State Police

Odisha Police have stated that no person was involved in the burning of the 15-year-old girl in Odisha, who succumbed to her injuries on Saturday. The victim's mother had alleged that three unknown miscreants had set her daughter on fire.
The incident occurred last month after which the girl's mother registered an FIR at Balanga police station on July 19, alleging that her daughter was abducted by three people who set her on fire by pouring an inflammable substance on her, PTI reported. Locals had doused the fire and rushed her to the hospital.
The girl was first taken to a government hospital, after which she was taken to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar due to the severity of her burns. She was later airlifted to AIIMS-Delhi for treatment due to the severity of burns. The incident took place near her house in Balanga area of Puri district. The police, however, did not make it clear how the girl "caught" fire.
“We are deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of the victim girl in the Balanga incident. The police have conducted the investigation with utmost sincerity. The investigation has reached its final stage. According to the investigation conducted so far, it is clear that no other person is involved. Therefore, we request everyone not to make any sensitive comments regarding this matter during this tragic moment." Odisha Police said in a post on X.
After the FIR was registered, senior police officers visited the spot, including scientific teams and dog squads to look for the evidence. A special investigation team has also been constituted to investigate the case, PTI reported.
Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, also in charge of the Women and Child Development Department, confirmed the incident on July 19, stating, "I am saddened and shocked to hear the news that some miscreants at Balanga in Puri district poured petrol on a fifteen-year-old girl on the road and set her on fire."
According to local police and official sources, the attack occurred around 9:00 am while the girl was returning from a friend’s house. Preliminary investigations revealed that three motorcycle-borne youths intercepted her, forcibly dragged her to the banks of the Bhargavi River, poured an inflammable substance, believed to be petrol, on her, and set her ablaze. The site of the incident is approximately 1.5 km from her home in Nuagopalpur Bustee and 5–7 km from the Balanga police station