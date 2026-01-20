Odisha: Over 40 Shops Gutted In Major Fire At Bhubaneswar’s Market

Bhubaneswar: Locals gather near charred remains of shops after a major fire incident at Unit-I Haat, in Bhubaneswar, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. Over 40 shops were gutted in the fire that broke out late Monday night. Source: PTI

