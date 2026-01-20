Odisha: Over 40 Shops Gutted In Major Fire At Bhubaneswar’s Market

Firefighters faced difficulties due to closely packed shops and extensive use of plastic materials, which allowed the blaze to spread rapidly.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar: Locals gather near charred remains of shops after a major fire incident at Unit-I Haat, in Bhubaneswar, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. Over 40 shops were gutted in the fire that broke out late Monday night. Source: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A massive fire broke out at Unit-I market around 1.30 am, destroying over 40 shops and goods worth lakhs of rupees, with no casualties reported.

  • Civic authorities have begun assessing losses, promised government assistance to affected traders, and announced plans to strengthen fire prevention measures at the market.

More than 40 shops were gutted and goods worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed in a major fire at Unit-I market in Bhubaneswar in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The blaze broke out around 1.30 am, and it took over three hours for 13 fire tenders and nearly 80 personnel to bring the fire under control. No casualties were reported, officials said.

Chief Fire Officer Ramesh Chandra Majhi said efforts to contain the fire were hampered as the shops were located very close to one another, leaving little room for the movement of firefighters and equipment.

Another fire official said two people were asleep inside one of the shops when the fire broke out but managed to escape without injuries.

Later in the morning, Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Chanchal Rana visited the site to take stock of the situation.

Das said the fire spread rapidly as many of the shops were constructed using plastic materials. She added that the dense clustering of shops in a limited area had led to repeated fire incidents in the market.

Related Content
Related Content

"As many as 40 shops and some vending carts were destroyed in the fire. To assess the losses, our emergency response teams and two teams from the tehsils have been deployed. Necessary government assistance will be provided to the affected shopkeepers," Rana told reporters.

He also said excessive use of plastic coverings in the shops contributed to the scale of the fire.

Rana added that the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) had recently sanctioned over Rs 20 crore for introducing special fire prevention measures at the market. A detailed project report will be prepared within a month, following which a tender will be awarded to carry out the work.

The BMC commissioner said enforcement drives would continue to remove encroachments from the market area.

Meanwhile, the entire Unit-I market was closed for the day to facilitate cleaning and restoration work.

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Hardik Pandya’s Heartwarming Video Message Leaves RCB’s New Batting Sensation Beaming - Watch

  2. MI vs DC Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Eye Play-Offs Berth

  3. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: Rain Stops, Inspection To Happen Soon| NZ 51/1 (10)

  4. WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Adds Vaishnavi Sharma As Replacement For Injured Gunalan Kamalini

  5. Kristian Clarke Receives Call-Up For T20Is Against India In Place Of Injured Michael Bracewell

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Antonia Ruzic Highlights, Australian Open: Japanese Survives Early Scare, Wins Opener In Three Sets

  2. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Sinner Advances As Gaston Retires Hurt; Fritz Wins

  3. Madison Keys Vs Oleksandra Oliynykova, Australian Open: Reigning Champ Enters Second Round - Data Debrief

  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Hugo Gaston, Australian Open: Italian Star Cruises Into Second Round After Opponent Retires Hurt

  5. Gael Monfils Loses To Home Favourite Dane Sweeny, Bids Emotional Goodbye

Badminton News

  1. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  2. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  3. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  5. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Snowfall Alert J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal: Light Falls Continue January 18-20

  2. Voices From Prison: Of Lives Stolen For Dissent

  3. “She Tried to Be Strong”: Manipur Gang Rape Survivor Dies Awaiting Justice

  4. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

  5. Voices From Prison: Bail Is Little Solace As I Lost My Life Anyway, Says Anand Teltumbde

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

  2. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India–Pakistan Conflict, Says He Stopped Eight Wars

  3. China Seeks WTO Panel Against India Over Auto And EV Incentive Schemes

  4. Europe Vows United Response To Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats

  5. Greenlanders Protest Trump’s Claim Over Their Island

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  2. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code

  3. Trump Says Europe Unlikely To Resist Greenland Bid As Tensions Rise

  4. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  5. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  6. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  7. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  8. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Sinner Advances As Gaston Retires Hurt; Fritz Wins