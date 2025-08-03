Canadian Open: Casper Ruud's Struggles Go On After Exit To Karen Khachanov

Casper Ruud was no match for Karen Khachanov in the Canadian Open round of 16 as he suffered a straight-sets defeat.
The Russian put in a superb performance as he earned a 6-4 7-5 victory in one hour and 40 minutes on Saturday.
Ruud, who won the Madrid Open earlier this year, was put under pressure from the start, defending two break points in the opening game.
Khachanov got the vital break in the fifth game before defending two break points in the following game, but he did so with ease, going on to serve out the set to love.
Ruud again lost his serve in the fifth game of the second set, though he was able to fight back to 4-4 and held off three break points shortly after to put himself on the brink of taking the set.
However, Khachanov responded brilliantly, winning the final three games without dropping a point on serve to book his place in a 10th Masters 1000 quarter-final.
He will face Alex Michelsen in the last eight, after the American beat Learner Tien 6-3 6-3 to reach his first Masters 1000 quarter-final.
Data Debrief: Khachanov goes big on serve
As well as winning in Madrid, Ruud had also reached the Italian Open quarter-finals, showing some fine performances at Masters 1000 events.
However, he had no answers for Khachanov, who put in a stellar performance on serve to swing the momentum in his favour.
He won 97% of points on his first serve (29/30) and served seven aces, slightly fewer than Ruud's nine. But he also forced 12 break points (converting three), while defending three of the four he faced.