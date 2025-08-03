Elena Rybakina Vs Dayana Yastremska, Canadian Open: Ninth Seed Bounces Back To Enter Quarters

With seven aces in the match, Elena Rybakina has now served the most aces in WTA-1000 events this season (102). She is the third player since the format's introduction in 2009 to hit 100+ aces for four or more years in a row, after Karolina Pliskova and Serena Williams

Elena Rybakina pushed through a tough matchup against Dayana Yastremska
Elena Rybakina pushed through a tough matchup against Dayana Yastremska in the Canadian Open
Elena Rybakina came from a set down to defeat Dayana Yastremska and reach the quarter-finals of the Canadian Open.

Rybakina won 5-7 6-2 7-5 in two hours and 33 minutes to set up a last-eight clash against another Ukrainian opponent in Marta Kostyuk.

Both players converted break points midway through the first set before Rybakina saved two set points, only for Yastremska to take the opener two games later.

Ninth-seed Rybakina seemed to kick into gear in the second, holding her serve while breaking Yastremska twice to force a decider.

With the third set evenly poised at 5-5 after a break for each player, Rybakina broke Yastremska once more to have the opportunity to serve out for the match.

Rybakina went 0-30 down in the crucial game before eventually converting her fourth match point to secure the win in Montreal.

Data Debrief: Ace to victory for Rybakina

With seven aces in this match, Rybakina has now served the most aces in WTA-1000 events this season (102).

She is the third player since the format's introduction in 2009 to hit 100+ aces for four or more years in a row, after Karolina Pliskova (five, 2015-2019) and Serena Williams (four, 2012-2015).

Rybakina registered her 60th win in WTA-1000 hard-court events from 84 matches; amongst active players, only Iga Swiatek (75) and Victoria Azarenka (76) have registered 60 wins from fewer matches.

Meanwhile, only Aryna Sabalenka and Swiatek (10 each) have reached more WTA-level quarter-finals in 2025 than Rybakina (eight).

