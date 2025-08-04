Nepal's Tour Of Australia 2025: Top End T20 Series Teams, Schedule, Tickets - All You Need To Know

Nepal will be one of 11 teams to compete at the fourth edition of the Top End T20 tournament. They will play six league games, followed by a semi-final and final if they advance. The matches will help the Rhinos prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nepals Tour Of Australia 2025: Top End T20 Series
Nepal's Tour Of Australia 2025: The Nepal men's cricket team trained at NCA, Bengaluru in the lead-up to the tournament. Photo: X/CricketNep
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nepal one of the four international sides to compete in the 2025 Top End T20 series

  • The Rhinos will play six league matches from August 14 to 24

  • Games to serve as vital prep for their 2026 T20 World Cup qualifying campaign

The Nepal men's cricket team is gearing up for its upcoming Australia tour as one of the four international sides to compete in the 2025 Top End T20 series. The fourth edition of the annual tournament will be played in Darwin from August 14 to 24. The Rhinos will use the games Down Under as vital preparation in their quest to seal a berth in the 2026 T20 World Cup. They also trained at NCA, Bengaluru in the lead-up to the tournament.

Top End T20 Series 2025: Teams

In all, 11 teams are part of the Top End T20 series this edition. Apart from Nepal, the other three international outfits are Bangladesh 'A', Pakistan Shaheens and Chicago Kingsmen. The academy teams of Big Bash franchises Melbourne Stars, Hobart Hurricanes, Perth Scorchers, Adelaide Strikers, ACT Comets, NT Strike and Melbourne Renegades make up the roster.

Top End T20 Series 2025: Nepal Fixtures, Venues

Nepal will play six league games, kicking off their campaign against NT Strike on August 15 and ending it against Pakistan Shaheens on August 22. There are five venues in all, namely the DXC Arena, the TIO Stadium, Cazaly's Arena, Gardens Oval and Freds pass. Of these, Nepal will play their matches at the first three.

The top four teams from the league phase will advance to the semi-finals, which will be played on August 24. The final will be played on the same day in the evening. Below is Nepal's schedule:

Top End T20 Series 2025: Tickets

The tickets will be available on the Ticketbo platform, and there is free entry for the fans wearing their respective team jerseys in Nepal's game against Pakistan Shaheens.

"We are excited and looking forward to participating in the Top End T20 Series," Cricket Association of Nepal secretary Paras Khadka said. "It presents a valuable opportunity to prepare with strong intent and focused practice ahead of our ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers (to be played in Oman in October).

"Competing against quality opponents in Australian conditions will provide our players with critical exposure, helping them better understand their game and grow as professional cricketers," he added.

"We could not be more excited to welcome the Nepal national cricket team to the Northern Territory and Top End T20 Series for the first time," Northern Territory Cricket CEO Gavin Dovey said. "Nepal has developed a fanatical following in their home country and among the Nepali diaspora, so we are delighted that all Nepalese eyes will be on the Northern Territory as we play a role in their cricketing journey," he added.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  2. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  3. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
  5. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  2. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South
  5. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports LIVE Today, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball