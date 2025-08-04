Nepal's Tour Of Australia 2025: Top End T20 Series Teams, Schedule, Tickets - All You Need To Know

Nepal one of the four international sides to compete in the 2025 Top End T20 series
The Rhinos will play six league matches from August 14 to 24
Games to serve as vital prep for their 2026 T20 World Cup qualifying campaign
The Nepal men's cricket team is gearing up for its upcoming Australia tour as one of the four international sides to compete in the 2025 Top End T20 series. The fourth edition of the annual tournament will be played in Darwin from August 14 to 24. The Rhinos will use the games Down Under as vital preparation in their quest to seal a berth in the 2026 T20 World Cup. They also trained at NCA, Bengaluru in the lead-up to the tournament.
Top End T20 Series 2025: Teams
In all, 11 teams are part of the Top End T20 series this edition. Apart from Nepal, the other three international outfits are Bangladesh 'A', Pakistan Shaheens and Chicago Kingsmen. The academy teams of Big Bash franchises Melbourne Stars, Hobart Hurricanes, Perth Scorchers, Adelaide Strikers, ACT Comets, NT Strike and Melbourne Renegades make up the roster.
Top End T20 Series 2025: Nepal Fixtures, Venues
Nepal will play six league games, kicking off their campaign against NT Strike on August 15 and ending it against Pakistan Shaheens on August 22. There are five venues in all, namely the DXC Arena, the TIO Stadium, Cazaly's Arena, Gardens Oval and Freds pass. Of these, Nepal will play their matches at the first three.
The top four teams from the league phase will advance to the semi-finals, which will be played on August 24. The final will be played on the same day in the evening. Below is Nepal's schedule:
Top End T20 Series 2025: Tickets
The tickets will be available on the Ticketbo platform, and there is free entry for the fans wearing their respective team jerseys in Nepal's game against Pakistan Shaheens.
"We are excited and looking forward to participating in the Top End T20 Series," Cricket Association of Nepal secretary Paras Khadka said. "It presents a valuable opportunity to prepare with strong intent and focused practice ahead of our ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers (to be played in Oman in October).
"Competing against quality opponents in Australian conditions will provide our players with critical exposure, helping them better understand their game and grow as professional cricketers," he added.
"We could not be more excited to welcome the Nepal national cricket team to the Northern Territory and Top End T20 Series for the first time," Northern Territory Cricket CEO Gavin Dovey said. "Nepal has developed a fanatical following in their home country and among the Nepali diaspora, so we are delighted that all Nepalese eyes will be on the Northern Territory as we play a role in their cricketing journey," he added.