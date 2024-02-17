Delhi Court Allows Kejriwal To Appear On March 16 Amid His Trust Vote Move

A day after moving a motion of confidence in the Delhi assembly, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appearred before a city court virtually on Saturday on a complaint filed by the ED against him for skipping summons. The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi allowed Arvind Kejriwal to appear before it on March 16 after he cited the trust vote on Saturday.
Kejriwal reportedly told the court that the Delhi Assembly session, where he has moved a trust vote, came up "suddenly", adding that he would appear later in March once the session concludes.
Apart from Kejriwal, three other AAP leaders were scheduled to appear before courts on Saturday. While party leaders Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh are also expected to appear before the Rouse Avenue court in the Delhi excise policy case, Satyendar Jain, accused in a disproportionate assets case, is likely to appear virtually.
The Delhi court had asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before it on February 17 on a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for skipping summonses in the excise policy-linked case and noted that prima facie the AAP chief was "legally bound" to comply.
The ED had moved the court after Kejriwal skipped five summons by the probe agency for questioning in a Delhi liquor policy-linked money laundering case.
Earlier this week, the ED issued its sixth summons to Kejriwal for his questioning. He has been asked to depose before the federal agency on February 19.
Delhi CM Kejriwal on Friday moved a motion of confidence in the Assembly, which will be discussed in the Assembly on Saturday in presence of ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs and Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri since seven of the eight BJP legislators were suspended for the remainder of the session for allegedly interfering during the Lt Governor's address on Thursday.
This is the second time that the Kejriwal government has sought a trust vote in the 70-member Assembly. In the current Assembly, the AAP has 62 MLAs while the BJP has eight.
Tabling the confidence motion on Friday, the chief minister said, "Two MLAs had come to me saying they were contacted by BJP members offering them Rs 25 crore each. They were told that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested and the government will be toppled."
"They were also told that the BJP is in touch with 21 MLAs. They have made multiple attempts to approach our MLAs under 'Operation Lotus'. Even this time, our MLAs refused to budge."
Kejriwal said the AAP checked with all its MLAs after these claims and it was found that seven of its legislators were approached, but none of them accepted the offer.
(with PTI inputs)