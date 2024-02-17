Delhi Court Allows Kejriwal To Appear On March 16 Amid His Trust Vote Move

A day after moving a motion of confidence in the Delhi assembly, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appearred before a city court virtually on Saturday on a complaint filed by the ED against him for skipping summons. The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi allowed Arvind Kejriwal to appear before it on March 16 after he cited the trust vote on Saturday.

Kejriwal reportedly told the court that the Delhi Assembly session, where he has moved a trust vote, came up "suddenly", adding that he would appear later in March once the session concludes.