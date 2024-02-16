'Our MLAs Denied Operation Lotus': Delhi CM Kejriwal Tables Trust Vote Ahead Of ED Questioning

The proposal will be discussed in the Assembly on Saturday with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party MLAs and Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri present, as seven out of the eight BJP legislators were suspended for the rest of the session.

This was due to alleged interference during the Lt Governor's address on Thursday.

This is the second time that the Kejriwal government has sought a trust vote in the 70-member Assembly. In the current Assembly, the AAP has 62 MLAs while the BJP has eight.