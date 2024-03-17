ED Issues Fresh Summons To Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Says ‘BJP Wants To Send Him To Jail’ Ahead Of LS Polls

In a presser, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi said: "The BJP and PM Modi don't care about the legal proceedings. They don't want to wait for the court's verdict. They don't care about the law, the investigation, the justice and the truth. They only want to jail Arvind Kejriwal and stop him from campaigning ahead of the (Lok Sabha) elections. That's only aim of the BJP, PM Modi, and the ED and CBI. That's why they have sent another summons to Arvind Kejriwal (in the excise policy case).”