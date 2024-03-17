ED Issues Fresh Summons To Arvind Kejriwal, AAP Says ‘BJP Wants To Send Him To Jail’ Ahead Of LS Polls

AAP on Sunday alleged that BJP wants to send its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to jail and stop him from campaigning ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
AAP’s reaction came after Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal for questioning on March 18 in a money laundering probe linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), PTI reported.
In a presser, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi said: "The BJP and PM Modi don't care about the legal proceedings. They don't want to wait for the court's verdict. They don't care about the law, the investigation, the justice and the truth. They only want to jail Arvind Kejriwal and stop him from campaigning ahead of the (Lok Sabha) elections. That's only aim of the BJP, PM Modi, and the ED and CBI. That's why they have sent another summons to Arvind Kejriwal (in the excise policy case).”
This is the second case registered under the anti-money laundering law in which the 55-year-old politician Kejriwal has been has been summoned by ED.
He has been issued notice for questioning in the Delhi excise policy linked money laundering case too.
Earlier, Kejriwal has skipped eight summons in this case till now, terming them illegal.
On Saturday, a Delhi court granted Kejriwal bail on two complaints filed by the agency against him for skipping summons in this case.
Meanwhile, senior AAP leader Atishi also termed ED’s fresh summons to Kejriwal to join its probe as a "fake" case linked to the Delhi Jal Board.
"Nobody knows what this DJB (Delhi Jal Board) case is about. This seems to be a backup plan to arrest Kejriwal anyhow and stop him from campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls," she was quoted by PTI as saying.
Atishi said two summons asking Kejriwal to appear before the ED next week were received hours after the Lok Sabha poll date announcement on Saturday.
She alleged that the BJP was using ED and CBI as its "goons" to finish off political opponents.