Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a swipe at the BJP during his address to the Delhi Assembly on February 21, criticising the party over the recent overturning of the Chandigarh mayoral polls by the Supreme Court. Kejriwal, invoking the Bhagavad Gita, remarked that the divine had intervened to put an end to the "adharm" (unrighteousness) of the BJP. He asserted, "All the devotees of Lord Ram, Krishna, Shiv-Parvati are with the country, and eventually, the 'adharm' of the BJP will come to an end, and 'dharm' (righteousness) will prevail."
Accusing the BJP of resorting to any means to secure electoral victories, Kejriwal claimed, "BJP will do anything to win elections. God unmasked them before people." He expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India for their judgment on the Chandigarh mayoral poll, stating that it safeguarded the country's democracy.
Highlighting the recent farmers' protest, Kejriwal criticised the BJP at the Centre for preventing protesting farmers from entering Delhi. He questioned, "Why don't they allow the farmers to come to Delhi? They do not pay the price for their crops and also do not listen to them."
In reference to the Supreme Court's decision to nullify the January 30 poll result and declare AAP-Congress alliance candidate Kuldeep Kumar as the new mayor of Chandigarh, Kejriwal applauded the apex court. He mentioned, "It seemed as though god were speaking through the CJI," praising the court for uncovering the deliberate defacement of eight ballots in favor of Kuldeep Kumar by the Returning Officer, which led to the invalidation of the results.