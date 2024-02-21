Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a swipe at the BJP during his address to the Delhi Assembly on February 21, criticising the party over the recent overturning of the Chandigarh mayoral polls by the Supreme Court. Kejriwal, invoking the Bhagavad Gita, remarked that the divine had intervened to put an end to the "adharm" (unrighteousness) of the BJP. He asserted, "All the devotees of Lord Ram, Krishna, Shiv-Parvati are with the country, and eventually, the 'adharm' of the BJP will come to an end, and 'dharm' (righteousness) will prevail."