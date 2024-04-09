National

Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Big Delhi HC Verdict At 2:30 PM Today On CM's Plea

Apart from his arrest in the excise policy case, the Aam Admi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, has also challenged his subsequent remand in ED custody. Besides the Delhi HC verdict, on Tuesday, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court will also pronounce its verdict on Kejriwal's plea seeking additional time to meet with his lawyers.