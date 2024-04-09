National

Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Big Delhi HC Verdict At 2:30 PM Today On CM's Plea

Apart from his arrest in the excise policy case, the Aam Admi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, has also challenged his subsequent remand in ED custody. Besides the Delhi HC verdict, on Tuesday, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court will also pronounce its verdict on Kejriwal's plea seeking additional time to meet with his lawyers.

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI
The Delhi High Court is all set to deliver its verdict on Delhi's sitting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest in a money laundering case linked with the alleged excise scam by the central probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) .

According to the high court’s website, the verdict will be pronounced by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma at 2.30 pm on Tuesday.

Apart from his arrest in the excise policy case, the Aam Admi Party chief, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, has also challenged his subsequent remand in ED custody.

Besides the Delhi HC verdict, on Tuesday, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court will also pronounce its verdict on Kejriwal's plea seeking additional time to meet with his lawyers.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | - PTI
The ED-Kejriwal conflict

Earlier, while challenging his arrest, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener did question the "timing" of his arrest by the agency while citing it was violating the basic structure of the Constitution, including democracy, free and fair elections, and level playing field.

However, opposing the plea at the Delhi High Court, the Enforcement Directorate claimed that the Delhi CM could not claim "immunity" from arrest on the ground of upcoming elections as the law is applied equally to him and an 'aam aadmi'.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal being taken to Rouse Avenue court | - PTI
ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21 following the Delhi High Court's refusal to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.

He was sent to judicial custody in the case on April 1 after he was produced in the trial court on expiry of Enforcement Directorate's custody

