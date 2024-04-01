Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Sent To 15-Day Judicial Custody In Excise Policy Case, Says PM's Action 'Not Good For Country'

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal was sent to judicial custody on Monday by a court in connection with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe of the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy 'scam'.
While being brought to the Rouse Avenue court for hearing at the end of his ED custody on Monday, Arvind Kejriwal said what PM is doing is "not good for the country".
Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court asked the ED to submit note to a special judge on issue of Chief Minister Kejriwal passing orders while in custody in money laundering case. The ED told the Delhi HC that it is not providing any infrastructure to Arvind Kejriwal to pass orders in capacity of chief minister while in custody.
While seeking 15-day judicial custody, the probe agency told the Rouse Avenue court that Arvind Kejriwal was being "totally uncooperative".
Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case.
Allegations are that Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by AAP.
In its remand application, the ED had accused the Arvind Kejriwal of "being involved in the entire conspiracy of Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting the quid pro receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for Goa Assembly elections."