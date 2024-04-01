Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News LIVE: Delhi CM's ED Custody Hearing Today; ED Asks Apple To Unlock His Phone, Says Report

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, despite being in Enforcement Directorate custody, conveyed his six key promises for Lok Sabha polls through his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, at the 'Loktantra Bachao' rally held at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.

The rally, which translates to 'save democracy', saw prominent Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Farooq Abdullah, among others. Addressing the crowd, Sunita Kejriwal read out a letter from her husband, currently in a probe agency custody linked to an alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

In his letter, Kejriwal laid out his vision for a transformed India, emphasising the need for urgent action to alleviate the nation's woes.

Here are his six promises:

Countrywide 24-hour electricity.

The poor in the country will get free electricity.

Every village and mohalla will get a good government school.

Every village, and mohalla will get a mohalla clinic.

Farmers will get MSP as per the Swaminathan Committee report.

Full statehood for Delhi.

