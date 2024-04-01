Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News LIVE: Delhi CM's ED Custody Hearing Today; ED Asks Apple To Unlock His Phone, Says Report

What are Arvind Kejriwal's 6 Poll Promises Read By His Wife At INDIA Bloc Rally?
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, despite being in Enforcement Directorate custody, conveyed his six key promises for Lok Sabha polls through his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, at the 'Loktantra Bachao' rally held at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.
The rally, which translates to 'save democracy', saw prominent Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Farooq Abdullah, among others. Addressing the crowd, Sunita Kejriwal read out a letter from her husband, currently in a probe agency custody linked to an alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.
In his letter, Kejriwal laid out his vision for a transformed India, emphasising the need for urgent action to alleviate the nation's woes.
Here are his six promises:
Countrywide 24-hour electricity.
The poor in the country will get free electricity.
Every village and mohalla will get a good government school.
Every village, and mohalla will get a mohalla clinic.
Farmers will get MSP as per the Swaminathan Committee report.
Full statehood for Delhi.
Advertisement
Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest: INDIA Bloc Unites At Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, Slams BJP
Opposition united on Sunday over Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal's arrest as top leaders of the INDIA bloc shared stage at Ramlila Maidan urge the people to defeat the BJP to "save democracy and the Constitution", alleging that they have been deprived of a level playing field in the Lok Sabha elections due to the government's "dictatorial" actions.
Coming together at the 'Loktantra Bachao' (Save Democracy) rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, the first such show of strength by the opposition after the announcement of Lok Sabha polls, the leaders of 18 major parties slammed the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and gave a fervent call to the alliance partners to unite in national interest.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to do "match-fixing" in the Lok Sabha polls and warned that if the BJP wins the election through this endeavour and "changes" the Constitution, then the whole country would be "finished".
Advertisement
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest News: ED Seeks Apple's Help To Unlock Delhi CM's Phone?
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly contacted Apple to help gain access to his iPhone. While the ED does not have any recovered electronic evidence against Arvind Kejriwal in the form of his personal computers or desktops, four mobile phones, including his, were confiscated, The Indian Express reported on Sunday.
Sources cited in the IE report said that the Arvind Kejriwal had switched off his iPhone on the night of his arrest on March 21 and hasn't shared his password.
The ED has officially contacted Apple to obtain access to the Arvind Kejriwal's iPhone but has been told that a password was necessary for retrieving any data, the report said.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest | Recap
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on March 21 in the Delhi excise or liquor policy case. Arvind Kejriwal is in ED custody till April 1.
Allegations are that Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by AAP.