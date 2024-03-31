What are Arvind Kejriwal's 6 Poll Promises Read By His Wife At INDIA Bloc Rally?

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, despite being in Enforcement Directorate custody, conveyed his six key promises for Lok Sabha polls through his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, at the 'Loktantra Bachao' rally held at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.
The rally, which translates to 'save democracy', saw prominent Opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Farooq Abdullah, among others.
Addressing the crowd, Sunita Kejriwal read out a letter from her husband, currently in a probe agency custody linked to an alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.
In his letter, Kejriwal laid out his vision for a transformed India, emphasising the need for urgent action to alleviate the nation's woes.
Here are his six promises:
Countrywide 24-hour electricity.
The poor in the country will get free electricity.
Every village and mohalla will get a good government school.
Every village, and mohalla will get a mohalla clinic.
Farmers will get MSP as per the Swaminathan Committee report.
Full statehood for Delhi.
"My dear Indians, all of you please accept the greetings of this son of yours," Kejriwal's letter stated. "I am not asking for votes, I am not talking about defeating anyone to win the elections. I am talking about making India a new India."
Further, Kejriwal stated, "I am in jail, here I get a lot of time to think. I think about Mother India, Mother India is in pain, when people do not get good education, without proper treatment, power cuts occur, roads are broken"
In view of this, Sunita added, "If you give opportunity to the INDIA bloc, we will build a great nation."
Gopal Rai, a senior AAP leader and Delhi minister, labelled the event as the final opportunity to safeguard India's Constitution and democratic values under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).
Clarifying the rally's objective, Congress asserted that it was not aimed at any individual but was a collective effort to protect the sanctity of the Constitution and democracy.