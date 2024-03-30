'India Will Not Bow Down...': Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren Meets Sunita Kejriwal In Delhi | Details

Jailed former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren on Saturday met Delhi's sitting Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal at Kejriwal's residence in Delhi. The meeting happened on the backdrop of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi liquor policy case.
'What happened in Jharkhand two months ago, happened in Delhi now': Kalpana Soren
Commeting on the meeting with Sunita Kejriwal, Soren said, "Just talked to Arvind Kejriwal ji's wife Sunita Kejriwal ji and tried to give her courage. As a friend, I can understand their problems. Illegal arrest of popularly elected Chief Ministers and that too when the schedule of general elections in the country has been announced, is not a normal occurrence for a democratic country. In this hour of crisis, the entire Jharkhand stands with Kejriwal ji under the leadership of Hemant Soren ji. India will not bow down."
“What happened in Jharkhand two months ago, has happened in Delhi now. I came here to meet Sunita Kejriwal (wife of jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal) to sympathise with her and we have taken a vow to fight against this”, she further added.
ED arrested Hemant Soren in land scam case
Two months ago, the central probe agency also apprehended the then chief minister of Jharkhand and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren in an alleged land scam case in February. Last week, the special PMLA court extended his judicial custody till April 4.
Similarly, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's ED remand also got extended till April 1 by Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court.