'India Will Not Bow Down...': Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren Meets Sunita Kejriwal In Delhi | Details

'What happened in Jharkhand two months ago, happened in Delhi now': Kalpana Soren

Commeting on the meeting with Sunita Kejriwal, Soren said, "Just talked to Arvind Kejriwal ji's wife Sunita Kejriwal ji and tried to give her courage. As a friend, I can understand their problems. Illegal arrest of popularly elected Chief Ministers and that too when the schedule of general elections in the country has been announced, is not a normal occurrence for a democratic country. In this hour of crisis, the entire Jharkhand stands with Kejriwal ji under the leadership of Hemant Soren ji. India will not bow down."