The Many Questions For INDIA Alliance After Hemant Soren's Arrest

Internal fault-lines further exposed?

At a time when the INDIA bloc was putting together the final pieces to the puzzle, the recent exit of Nitish Kumar in Bihar has dealt a solid blow to the core of the alliance. This also comes following West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's expressed dissatisfaction with the bloc's vision and a public announcement of a possibility of contesting the polls in West Bengal alone. In Odisha, too, Naveen Patnaik's BJD continues to negotiate an ambiguous relation with BJP, while the Congress is pushed to the fringes. Now, with Soren's arrest, the INDIA bloc's presence in the east is further affected, losing another significant face on the alliance's political map.

Soren's arrest also exposes the 14 Lok Sabha seats from Jharkhand, a majority of which went to the BJP in 2019. The seats were projected to comfortably sway in favour of the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance this time. But with Soren's absence, it opens the floor to numerous questions ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, as well as Assembly elections in the state due later this year. These seats remain immensely crucial for the opposition alliance as Soren is the only Adivasi representative figure for the camp, and the JMM-Congress consolidation has been one of the very few less tumultuous facets in the coalition's internal arrangement. Alongside TMC, AAP's arrangement with the Congress also seems to have collapsed in Punjab, (despite a recent tie-up for Chandigarh mayoral elections) with growing pessimism surrounding the CPI(M) and Congress' understanding in Kerala as well.