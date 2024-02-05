Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, who was arrested last week by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case was present at the state assembly on Monday after he was allowed to take part in the Floor Test that the newly formed Champai Soren-led government had to face to prove majority, which it did.
'Raj Bhavan Involved': Hemant Soren's Big Claim Over His ED Arrest, Says Tribal Riding BMW Irks 'Them'
Addressing the assembly, Hemant Soren said alleged that the Raj Bhavan was instrumental in his arrest after a conspiracy hatched by the Centre and challenged the BJP to prove the corruption charges against him, asserting that if the accusations are proved, he will quit politics.
Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislature party leader Champai Soren had taken oath as the chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2 after the former was arrested by the ED last week in a money laundering case.
“I challenge BJP to prove corruption charges against me. If proved, I will resign from politics,” said Hemant Soren.
“The BJP tried to destabilise the democratically elected Jharkhand government,” he said.
"Main aansu nahi bahaunga, aansu waqt ke liye rakhuga, aap logo ke liye aansu ka koi matlab nahi...," former CM Soren said.
'They Have A Problem That I Ride A BMW'
Hemant Soren further invoked Dalit icon BR Ambedkar and claimed that Tribals would be forced to shun their religion as Ambedkar was compelled to convert to Buddhism, alleging that the BJP considers Tribals "untouchable".
"Tribals and Dalits are not safe under the present regime in the country… I will come back with more strength. Opposition's conspiracy will be thwarted," Hemant Soren said.
"They have a problem that I travel on planes, they have a problem that I stay in five-star hotels, ride in a BMW," Soren said.
The ex-chief minister who is in ED custody now was allowed by a special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) court to participate in the trust vote.
Champai Soren was given time till February 5 to prove his alliance's majority on the floor of the Jharkhand Assembly. CM Champai Soren moved the confidence motion in the 81-member Assembly on Monday and won the Floor Test with the support of 47 MLAs.
Setting off the debate on the trust motion, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren said that the Centre is misusing the agencies. "The one who is ruling the Central government misused agencies. In 2019, Hemant got the mandate. Such a Chief Minister is arrested in a land scam case," the Chief Minister said supporting his predecessor.
He said in Jharkhand's history, whenever the tribals try to increase their capacity, an attempt is made to suppress their leadership.
"Today the whole country is seeing how injustice is being done to Hemant Soren. If you go to any village, you will find Hemant Soren's schemes in every house," Champai Soren said.
Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren left from State Assembly after participating in the Floor Test.