The Champai Soren government in Jharkhand—formed last week amid a major political crisis following the arrest of its Chief Minister—is taking a floor test today to prove its majority in the state assembly.

The state went through a political crisis when Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren resigned as CM and was later arrested on January 31 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.