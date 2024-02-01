Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday night under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the agency's probe into an alleged land scam in the state. Soren is the latest opposition leader to be pursued by the central probe agency, months ahead of Lok Sabha elections in the country.
The ED has so far arrested 14 people in the case, including 2011-batch IAS officer Chhavi Ranjan who served as the director of the state's Social Welfare Department and deputy commissioner of Ranchi.